Everything we know about Disney’s Disenchanted

Everyone is highly anticipating the release of Disney’s Disenchanted.

The sequel promises to be just as magical and entertaining as the original semi-animated fairy tale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ UK (@disneyplusuk)

Disenchanted is the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, fifteen years after its original release.

The highly-anticipated film will premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, November 18.

The fan-favourite main characters Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel have all reprised their roles from the first film.

The cast will be joined by newcomers comedy legend Maya Rudolph and Glee actress Jayma Mays.

Barry Josephsen and Barry Sonnerfield returned to produce the sequel, and were joined by Amy Adams, who plays the main character Gisele.

While Enchanted was directed by Kevin Lima, Disenchanted was directed by Adam Shankman.

Much to the delight of fans, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have returned as the film’s songwriters.

According to the film’s synopsis, the story will follow Giselle as she “upsets the balance on Adalasia and the real world”.

Fifteen years after she found her happily ever after in Enchanted, Giselle has married Robert [Patrick Dempsey] and become Morgan [Gabriella Baldacchino]’s stepmother.

Disenchanted was partly filmed in Wicklow and Dublin last summer, with the majority of the film shot in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

The town was transformed into a magical village for the duration of filming, and became a popular tourist spot.

Unfortunately, some of the scenes shot in Ireland needed to be re-shot in the UK due to a mixed reaction during a test screening; however, the film’s director Adam Shankman revealed that the Irish locations will still be included in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

One fan took to the comments section of one the director’s Instagram posts, writing: “I’m so sad to hear you had to re-film all the footage you filmed in Ireland”

“Does that mean that we won’t see any of Ireland in the movie?”

Adam dispelled the suggestion, responding: “Nothing could be further from the truth! All of Ireland is still there!”

“We just shot a couple scenes that had been cut”

First look at the 2D animation in DISENCHANTED (2022.) The movie releases Nov. 18 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/BO0lTZ9doR — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) November 7, 2022

The Disenchanted cast “fell in love” with Ireland while they were here filming the film.

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick said: “I like the west coast the best and getting out of the cities.”

“We were in lockdown so you could feel that sadness and frustration, then when you get out to the countryside it was a whole different experience, so that was great.”

Meanwhile, Bridesmaids actress Maya gushed: “I loved it, I can’t believe we got so lucky.”

patrick dempsey and amy adams at the premiere of ‘enchanted’ in 2007 and the premiere of #Disenchanted in 2022 pic.twitter.com/a9DCq9Z9mp — rom com archive (@romcomarchive) November 17, 2022

“And it wasn’t just that we got to be in a beautiful place, [but] everyone that we worked with… was mostly a local crew and they were pretty much some of the best people I’ve ever worked with,” Maya continued.

“It really is a stunning movie… and we got to be in a place that we fell in love with and felt happy in and we were very lucky to be there.”

Idina, who is well-known for voicing Frozen’s Elsa, said: “[Ireland] is beautiful, and our crew were all Irish and that was the best part. I made friends forever, the hair and makeup people took such good care of us and showed us the country.”

When asked if she had trouble understanding the Irish accent, the singer laughed: “Not really, you get used to it pretty quick.”

The sequel is set to be semi-animated, in a similar manner to Enchanted.

Disenchanted will land on Disney+ on Friday, November 18.

You can watch the official trailer for the film here: