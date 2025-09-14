Everyone is saying the same thing as Hollywood actor’s docuseries hits number one on Netflix

Everyone is saying the same thing as Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen’s docuseries hits number one on Netflix.

Charlie Sheen’s name has long been synonymous with controversy, celebrity excess, and headline-making drama.

Now, with aka Charlie Sheen, his two-part Netflix documentary, he’s sparking a renewed conversation, and soon after its release (September 10, 2025), the film surged to No. 1 on Netflix.

The film traces the actor’s life from his early years and acting successes — Platoon, Wall Street, Two and a Half Men — through his well-documented personal and professional struggles: addiction, public meltdowns, explosive relationships.

Some of the striking revelations from the series include: his HIV diagnosis and allegations of blackmail relating to it. He claims he never transmitted the virus to anyone.

Many viewers praised the documentary for its brutal honesty, saying it doesn’t shy away from the ugly parts of the actor’s story — but neither does it present a clean redemption arc.

See what viewers had to say:

The Charlie Sheen documentary is already super fucking good. Locked in pic.twitter.com/gv0nhlZxdZ — TMMD (@Tmmamadrama1) September 11, 2025

Just finished the Charlie Sheen documentary. It’s truly a miracle that that man is still alive. Very well done doc though. Full of hilarious, sad and frightening stories pic.twitter.com/rECt849dZi — Branden Marotta (@brmarotta_) September 13, 2025

Charlie Sheen’s Netflix documentary was FASCINATING. What a rollercoaster. I love his bond with his ex-wives and hearing from them. Also had no idea about the Kelly Preston gunshot incident. A wild watch. pic.twitter.com/RAHguqldVf — Erika (@erikaxtc) September 11, 2025

Watched the Charlie Sheen documentary. What a man, what a life, what a story. Really fascinating. #akaCharlieSheen pic.twitter.com/j3Uei6wDkc — Najeed (@kryptoncaged) September 11, 2025

Watching a.k.a. Charlie, a documentary on actor Charlie Sheen. a raw and honest look at addiction and mental health and such. Recommend. pic.twitter.com/2h8Wy4WLDt — Indy (@EwfIndy) September 14, 2025

The #CharlieSheen documentary was very good. No holds barred, everything was talked about. I would have liked to have seen him more remorseful though but I didn’t see that. There was accountability but they were kinda followed by excuses of sorts. But good to see him doing well. — the tweetest (@25TweetestThe) September 10, 2025

I really enjoyed aka Charlie Sheen. Such an open and candid film. One thing that is evident is just how much love and support Charlie has. An honest story from a talented man. #akaCharlieSheen @NetflixUK — Hannah Cooper (@han_cooper) September 11, 2025