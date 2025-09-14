Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing as Hollywood actor’s docuseries hits number one on Netflix

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Everyone is saying the same thing as Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen’s docuseries hits number one on Netflix.

Charlie Sheen’s name has long been synonymous with controversy, celebrity excess, and headline-making drama.

Now, with aka Charlie Sheen, his two-part Netflix documentary, he’s sparking a renewed conversation, and soon after its release (September 10, 2025), the film surged to No. 1 on Netflix.

The film traces the actor’s life from his early years and acting successes — Platoon, Wall Street, Two and a Half Men — through his well-documented personal and professional struggles: addiction, public meltdowns, explosive relationships.

Some of the striking revelations from the series include: his HIV diagnosis and allegations of blackmail relating to it. He claims he never transmitted the virus to anyone.

Many viewers praised the documentary for its brutal honesty, saying it doesn’t shy away from the ugly parts of the actor’s story — but neither does it present a clean redemption arc.

See what viewers had to say:

