Everyone is saying the same thing about new horror film Smile

Looking for something scary to watch this spooky season?

Smile hit theatres across the country last month, and people are calling it one of the “most terrifying” films of all time.

The official synopsis for the horror movie reads: “After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain.”

“As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

The #Smile is trending on TikTok, as cinema goers have been sharing videos of themselves before and after watching the film.

Most videos show viewers go from being happy and smiley before heading into the cinema, and then hysterically crying afterwards.

Taking to Twitter to react to the movie, one viewer wrote:“’Smile’ is hands down the most terrifying movie i have ever seen. Ever. EVER. I will not be sleeping this week. Or ever again.”

Another tweeted: “Seen Smile movie last night and it’s probably one of the most scariest movies of all time I have ever seen.”

Smile is in cinemas now. 

