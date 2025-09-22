Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new rom-com The Wrong Paris

The Wrong Paris. (L to R) Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn and Pierson Fodé as Trey in The Wrong Paris. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2024
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy The Wrong Paris is making waves — not necessarily for breaking new ground, but for delivering exactly what viewers seem to expect (for better or worse).

Since its debut, one sentiment has echoed across social media and reviews alike: “You already know exactly how it ends — and that’s kind of the point.”

Starring Miranda Cosgrove in her first major rom-com lead role, The Wrong Paris follows Dawn, a small-town aspiring artist who dreams of studying in Paris, France.

The Wrong Paris. Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn in The Wrong Paris. Cr. Bettina Strauss/Netflix ©2024

To fund her dream, she joins a dating reality show — only to realise too late that it’s set in Paris, Texas.

What was supposed to be a quick cash grab turns into a chaotic, cliché-filled detour complete with romantic entanglements, faux-French settings, and cowboy hats.

Viewers have called it “the perfect background movie,” praising its light tone and nostalgic vibe.

The Wrong Paris. (L to R) Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn and Pierson Fodé as Trey in The Wrong Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©2025

For fans of Emily in Paris, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, or even classic comfort movies like Sweet Home Alabama, this fits right into the cozy, predictable canon of love stories with mild chaos and happy endings.

See what viewers are saying below:

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL