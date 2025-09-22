Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new rom-com The Wrong Paris

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy The Wrong Paris is making waves — not necessarily for breaking new ground, but for delivering exactly what viewers seem to expect (for better or worse).

Since its debut, one sentiment has echoed across social media and reviews alike: “You already know exactly how it ends — and that’s kind of the point.”

Starring Miranda Cosgrove in her first major rom-com lead role, The Wrong Paris follows Dawn, a small-town aspiring artist who dreams of studying in Paris, France.

To fund her dream, she joins a dating reality show — only to realise too late that it’s set in Paris, Texas.

What was supposed to be a quick cash grab turns into a chaotic, cliché-filled detour complete with romantic entanglements, faux-French settings, and cowboy hats.

Viewers have called it “the perfect background movie,” praising its light tone and nostalgic vibe.

For fans of Emily in Paris, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, or even classic comfort movies like Sweet Home Alabama, this fits right into the cozy, predictable canon of love stories with mild chaos and happy endings.

See what viewers are saying below:

the wrong paris was cute! — ola ✨ | c• (@olandriatruther) September 22, 2025

Netflix’s ‘The Wrong Paris’ gave us campy chaos, Miranda Cosgrove banter, and then Pierson Fodé showed up shirtless. https://t.co/Azv13XY6gG That one slow-mo moment turned him from leading man to full-blown queer internet obsession overnight. #TheWrongParis pic.twitter.com/ERxSr8W04l — EDGE Media Network (@EdgeMediaNet) September 22, 2025

The wrong Paris was so cute — 🔥⛓️WANTED BY HEAVEN⛓️🔥 (@LosTexasDiablo) September 22, 2025

The Wrong Paris on Netflix is a cute little Rom Com — holistic hoodrat. (@DemiiMa_) September 21, 2025

The romantica in me lovedddd The Wrong Paris — sarrario (@baby_guzman97) September 21, 2025

The wrong Paris on Netflix… I love it 🥹🥹🥹 — ✨Blinged Out Princess💍✨ (@LuvStassia) September 21, 2025