Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new movie Look Both Ways

Look Both Ways joined Netflix earlier this week, and it currently the top trending movie on the streaming giant in Ireland.

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart stars as Natalie, a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation.

In one life, she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to LA to pursue her career.

In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.

Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long also star in the film, which was directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film, with many praising the message it conveys.

One wrote: “Look both ways on Netflix was so cute, the message is no matter what path you take or what life throws at you, you’re going to be okay.”

Another tweeted: “Just finished watching Lili Reinhart’s ‘Look Both Ways’ and it is one of the most amazing movies ever! The storyline is so unique and encapsulating! I absolutely loved the ending and the message that it conveys: ‘You’re gonna be okay’ whether your long term plan works or fails!!” A third penned: “Look both ways on Netflix really has me in my feels. What’s meant for you will always find it’s way, someway or another.”

