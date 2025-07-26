Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Happy Gilmore 2

Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
Sophie Byrne
On Friday, Netflix released the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix first announced that a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy was in the works back in May 2024.

Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996, was last seen nearly thirty years ago.

Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2

However, in the new film, he emerges from retirement to fund his on and off-screen daughter, Sunny Sandler’s ballet school.

With a whopping seventy-two celebrity cameos in the film, Adam Sandler captured the attention of new and old fans of the iconic comedy.

The film brought back many original cast members, such as Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller.

The cast also featured newcomers Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny, along with an astounding array of cameos and guest appearances from the likes of Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Eminem, his own family and a host of famous golfers – including our very own Rory McIlroy.

Carl Weathers and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore

Despite the introduction of new characters and a thirty-year time jump, fans praised the film, with many calling it an “Absolutely perfect sequel.”

See how they responded to the film online:

