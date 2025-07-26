Everyone is saying the same thing about Happy Gilmore 2

On Friday, Netflix released the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix first announced that a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy was in the works back in May 2024.

Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996, was last seen nearly thirty years ago.

However, in the new film, he emerges from retirement to fund his on and off-screen daughter, Sunny Sandler’s ballet school.

With a whopping seventy-two celebrity cameos in the film, Adam Sandler captured the attention of new and old fans of the iconic comedy.

The film brought back many original cast members, such as Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller.

The cast also featured newcomers Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny, along with an astounding array of cameos and guest appearances from the likes of Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Eminem, his own family and a host of famous golfers – including our very own Rory McIlroy.

Despite the introduction of new characters and a thirty-year time jump, fans praised the film, with many calling it an “Absolutely perfect sequel.”

See how they responded to the film online:

Happy Gilmore 2 is exactly as it should be. Really stupid, full of throwbacks and with a ridiculous amount of cameos. Absolutely perfect sequel. pic.twitter.com/59D6QwYgbX — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 25, 2025

Happy Gilmore 2 was exactly what I expected it to be and I loved it 🤷🏻‍♀️ Oh and I don’t give a shit if you didn’t like it pic.twitter.com/AlyOpe4Qq6 — k✨ (@kayyy_la_) July 25, 2025

Just watched Happy Gilmore 2 & now I need sequels to all Adam Sandler movies Billy Madison 2

Little Nicky 2

Big Daddy 2

Mr. Deeds 2

The Waterboy 2

The Wedding Singer 2#HappyGilmore2 pic.twitter.com/BAKX4eq7gB — Rip (@RipInWisconsin) July 26, 2025

I am so very pleased to report that #HappyGilmore2 doesn’t suck and is genuinely funny with a lot of heart. It’s not on par with the original but only being a few strokes behind after three decades away is honestly a gigantic win for modern feature length comedies. pic.twitter.com/E6Pjfs9kgS — Peter Brown (@alsopeterbrown) July 25, 2025

Happy Gilmore fans who don’t like Happy Gilmore 2 clearly just don’t like being happy. The callbacks, the nostalgia, the return of Shooter. pic.twitter.com/m94xsg3kWZ — Stu Jitsu (@StuJitsu3_16) July 25, 2025

Happy to report that Happy Gilmore 2 CRUSHES it. That’s how a legacy sequel should be done. Scottie Scheffler steals the show. pic.twitter.com/vjgNgWgxZk — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerOn3) July 25, 2025

Surprised by how much I enjoyed Happy Gilmore 2. Fully embraces playing the hits. I was dreading the volume of cameos but they’re *mostly* fine. pic.twitter.com/oYNm3mXmkd — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 25, 2025

#HappyGilmore2 was a ton of fun.Very silly,completely unserious and absolutely enjoyable.The entire cast plus a bunch of cameos were awesome.Adam Sandler was great,the same silly angry man,now tackling midlife crisis.McDonald was hilarious and Ben Stiller was crazy.Dumb fun time! pic.twitter.com/LXOUt6TK9L — Shreesh (@Shreeshmoviekid) July 25, 2025