Everyone is saying the same thing about Disney’s Disenchanted

Disenchanted
Disenchanted premiered on Disney+ last Friday, November 18.

The film is a sequel to 2007 movie Enchanted, fifteen years after its original release.

The fan-favourite main cast Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel have all reprised their iconic roles from the first film.

Amy and Maya in Disenchanted

The cast were joined by newcomers: comedy legend Maya Rudolph and Glee actress Jayma Mays.

Much to the delight of fans, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz returned as the film’s songwriters, after having producer beloved songs for the first film.

Within the week since its release, viewers have flocked to Twitter to share their love for the soundtrack; in particular, that of the track Badder, which is performed by Amy and Maya.

One Twitter user wrote: “Badder from #Disenchanted proves that Villains really do have the catchiest songs. This joins the ranks of the classics, for sure,” while another said: “listen, nothing is ever topping anything from the original enchanted but badder from disenchanted did what she needed to do i’m sorry.”

