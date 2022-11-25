Everyone is saying the same thing about Disney’s Disenchanted

Disenchanted premiered on Disney+ last Friday, November 18.

The film is a sequel to 2007 movie Enchanted, fifteen years after its original release.

The fan-favourite main cast Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel have all reprised their iconic roles from the first film.

The cast were joined by newcomers: comedy legend Maya Rudolph and Glee actress Jayma Mays.

Much to the delight of fans, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz returned as the film’s songwriters, after having producer beloved songs for the first film.

Within the week since its release, viewers have flocked to Twitter to share their love for the soundtrack; in particular, that of the track Badder, which is performed by Amy and Maya.

One Twitter user wrote: “Badder from #Disenchanted proves that Villains really do have the catchiest songs. This joins the ranks of the classics, for sure,” while another said: “listen, nothing is ever topping anything from the original enchanted but badder from disenchanted did what she needed to do i’m sorry.”

This song and these women have me by the throat. #Disenchanted

Badder is a banger and a daily listen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GP0gNN9N7B — Matthew (@mattbo_0) November 25, 2022

Disenchanted: *has been out for less than 48 hours* Me: WHERE IS THE KARAOKE VERSION OF BADDER — Helen Groothuis 💗💜💙 (@helenmarie95) November 19, 2022

can we talk about Badder from Disenchanted because holy shit — Neepy (@neepynoodles) November 25, 2022

I believe that Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams singing “Badder” was TOO mf good. Disenchanted you will always be famous. — pete 🪐 (@MOVIESTARCOWBOY) November 23, 2022

Can I listen to Badder from Disenchanted enough for it to be featured on my Rewind? I sure fucking hope so the song slaps — Miles 💙💙 (@thatbarin_tokyo) November 25, 2022

Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams singing a villain song that rhymes “bladder” with “badder” is honestly 10000/10 stars from me. #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/y4VpkAeXwY — Love, Danny 🎡 (@DannyWxo) November 20, 2022

YOU MAY THINK YOURE BAD BUT DARLING I AM BADDER #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/kavNNR9RnT — – (@wkxexe) November 18, 2022

Badder from #Disenchanted proves that Villains really do have the catchiest songs. This joins the ranks of the classics, for sure. pic.twitter.com/PtlVrf6dz6 — Miranda Miller (@mrandamiller517) November 18, 2022

listen, nothing is ever topping anything from the original enchanted but badder from disenchanted did what she needed to do i’m sorry — aurianna ⎊ (@auriannaventi) November 21, 2022

ive had the song badder from disenchanted on loop ever since i watched the movie. why are disney villain songs so good. I am meant to not like you but you’re making it so hard???!! — winnie 🧚 (@wynisbusy) November 23, 2022

Why does every song in disenchanted miss but Badder slaps so hard ? 😭🙌 #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/y8XZzkkTGM — Kez 💋 (@kezzaflora15) November 20, 2022

If there’s one thing I can take from #Disenchanted it’s that Badder proves that evil can be sexy. — GaryCXJk (@GaryCXJk) November 22, 2022