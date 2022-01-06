Don’t Look Up makes Netflix history with record-breaking views

Don’t Look Up has made Netflix history, after recording the most viewing hours for a movie in one week.

The comedy/disaster, which joined the streaming giant on December 24, tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

The satirical climate change film was watched 152,290,000 hours globally between December 27 and January 2, a record-breaking amount for the streamer according to Deadline.

The film has spent two weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 list for TV and films and has also been ranked the number one film in 92 countries.

Director Adam McKay took to Twitter to react to the record-breaking numbers, tweeting: “I’m straight-up flabbergasted by this.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep all star in the flick.