Disney release their heartwarming Christmas 2022 advert

Disney have released their heartwarming Christmas 2022 advert.

The two-minute animated short, called ‘The Gift’, was released on Wednesday morning in partnership with children’s charity Make-A-Wish.

It marks the third and final instalment of Disney’s ‘From Our Family To Yours Christmas’ ads.

In the final chapter of the series, Nicole and her family are preparing to welcome a special new addition… but not everyone is ready for things to change.

This heart-warming story celebrates the magic and joy of family, festive traditions and creating new memories.

Check out the ad below: