Disney+ confirms sequel to Hocus Pocus is coming next year

The original film starred Bette Midler, Sarah-Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693 in Salem, Ma.

The witches are accidentally resurrected 300 years later, and as they try to acclimate to the 20th Century, they discover that Halloween has become a holiday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the streaming giant wrote: “It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣”

“@BetteMidler, @SarahJessicaParker, and @KathyNajimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus.”

SJP wrote: “Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok.🕯️ #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ.”

Betty penned: “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK! 🧹 #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.”

Kathy wrote: “The people have spoken: I smell children…again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.”

The original film was released in 1993.