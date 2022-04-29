Details released for new Dirty Dancing sequel

Dirty Dancing is coming back to our screens in the form of a sequel.

Original star Jennifer Grey will reprise her role for the upcoming reboot, which will be set in the 90s.

The 62-year-old actress famously played Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman alongside Patrick Swayze, who played the hunky Johnny Castle, in the 1987 movie.

The original movie followed Baby, a shy and awkward teen who fell for the charms of dance teacher Johnny Castle while on holiday at the swanky Kellerman’s resort.

Dirty Dancing was a huge success globally, and made a whopping $220million at the worldwide box office.

Lionsgate shared new information on the upcoming sequel at CinemaCon in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas this week.

A clip from the original movie was shown and a voiceover spoke out saying: “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter.”

CEO of Lionsgate Films, John Feltheimer, said: “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.”