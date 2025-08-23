Daniel Day Lewis comes out of retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis has ended his eight-year acting hiatus to feature in his son’s upcoming directorial debut.

The now 67-year-old Oscar winner has not graced our screen’s since 2017 with his last silver screen appearance being in Phantom Thread.

A statement was released at the time declaring the knighted actor would no longer be, “working as an actor.”

Anemone, co-written with and directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, is a family drama, set in New York.

It’s said to explores the dynamic between fathers, sons and brothers.

The official trailer for the family drama proves that the actor has not lost what it takes to capture an unnerve an audience.

Lewis’ portrayals of Christy Brown in My Left Foot and Gerry Conlon in In the Name of the Father established him as one of the greatest actors or all time.

The upcoming film, produced by Brad Pitt, also stars Sean Bean, Samatha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green.

It’s world premiere is due to take place at the New York Film Festival in September and hit Irish cinemas in early November.