Conclave – Real life vs. film: A look at the differences

The process of selecting a new pope — known as the papal conclave — has long fascinated both religious scholars and the general public.

In 2024, the film Conclave, based on Robert Harris’ acclaimed novel of the same name, brought this secretive process vividly to life on screen.

But how closely does Conclave mirror real events, and where does it take creative liberties for the sake of drama?

Here’s a breakdown of some key differences between real-life conclaves and their depiction in the film.

The Setting: Authentic but Stylised

Real Life:

Conclaves are held in the Sistine Chapel, one of the most iconic and sacred spaces in the Vatican. Cardinals live in the Domus Sanctae Marthae (St. Martha’s House) during the voting process, moving between their lodgings and the chapel under tight security and complete isolation from the outside world.

In the Film:

Conclave does an impressive job recreating the grandeur of the Sistine Chapel and the solemn atmosphere. However, artistic license enhances the drama: lighting is often moodier, shadows deeper, and the sense of claustrophobia heightened to amplify tension. The real Sistine Chapel, though awe-inspiring, is much brighter and less ominous.

Secrecy vs. Storytelling

Real Life:

The oath of secrecy is absolute. No cardinal can discuss what happens inside the conclave under penalty of excommunication. Historically, very little has ever leaked — and when it has, it’s typically years later and very fragmentary.

In the Film:

While the cardinals in Conclave also swear secrecy, the narrative naturally reveals private conversations, political maneuverings, and hidden agendas among the cardinals to the audience. This necessary break with reality allows viewers to experience the intrigue, but it’s highly unlikely that such candid plotting would ever be so openly expressed in real life.

The Characters: Fictional vs. Historical

Real Life:

Actual conclaves involve real cardinals from around the world, each with his own theological leanings, background, and priorities, but none are “characters” in the dramatic sense. They are guided (at least outwardly) by solemn duty, prayer, and a desire for divine guidance.

In the Film:

Conclave invents specific characters with defined personalities, secrets, and personal ambitions. Cardinal Lomeli (played by Ralph Fiennes) serves as a central figure grappling with his own crisis of faith, an emotional arc crafted for narrative impact rather than drawn from any specific real-world cardinal. The story layers in mysteries, scandals, and personal conflicts that are fictional but rooted in the plausible complexities of human nature.

The Election: Predictability vs. Suspense

Real Life:

Papal elections can be unpredictable, but most historians note that they often feature clear frontrunners. There is negotiation and persuasion, but generally the voting shifts steadily toward a consensus rather than wild swings of fortune.

In the Film:

The film treats the election like a political thriller. Alliances are formed, broken, and reshaped. Shocking revelations about candidates emerge at crucial moments, dramatically altering the course of the election. While gripping for an audience, real conclaves are more orderly and governed by slow-building consensus rather than theatrical twists.

The Big Reveal: Secrets and Shockers

Real Life:

While the Catholic Church certainly faces scandals and controversies, the conclave itself has rarely been the setting for explosive, career-ending revelations during the voting process.

In the Film:

Without giving away spoilers, Conclave introduces a significant, fictional revelation that changes everything — a purely dramatic invention designed to raise the stakes and make the final outcome more surprising.

Conclave captures the spirit of mystery, solemnity, and human vulnerability that no doubt permeates a real papal election.

However, it necessarily heightens drama, invents characters, and compresses complex, slow-moving events into a tense, riveting story.

As with many adaptations of sacred or secretive processes, the film walks a fine line between honoring the real-life event and reimagining it for compelling storytelling.

For those curious about the real conclave, Conclave is an excellent starting point — but it’s worth following up with history books or documentaries to appreciate the full gravity and richness of the tradition.