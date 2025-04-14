Cast of iconic 80s film reunite after 40 years and break silence on possible sequel

The cast of iconic 80s The Breakfast Club reunited for the first time in 40 years and sent fans wild as they broke the silence on sequel speculation.

The five actors reunited on stage on Saturday at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

At the occasion, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, and Anthony Michael Hall—who appeared in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club—were seated on a panel.

The surviving cast of Breakfast Club did a reunion in Chicago, and this warms our hearts 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/YmqGk996KY — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) April 12, 2025

Molly Ringwald, who played the character of Claire Standish in the movie, said: “I feel very emotional and moved to have us all together.”

Emilio Estevez then confessed: “I feel really moved that we’re all together. I skipped all my high school reunions, so this was something that finally felt like I needed to do, just for myself.”

“But this one felt special because it’s here in Chicago where we made the film, it’s the 40th anniversary, and I just love all of them so it just made sense.”

Ally Sheedy, who played Allison Reynolds in the movie, spoke about the cast’s bond, stating: “I was really happy when we were making this movie. We all really … I don’t know if you can tell but we all really do love each other.”

When asked if the group would ever do a sequel to the iconic film, they confessed they were reluctant, out of respect for the late John Hughes.

Anthony referenced one of his last conversations with the film’s director, stating: “It was something that was conjured and thought about.”

Molly added: “I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie because I think this movie is very much of its time.”

“It resonates with people today but I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies, but build on it and represent what’s going on today.”

She added: “You know it’s very white, this movie.”

“You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities; we don’t talk about gender, none of that, and I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today.”

“So I would like to see movies that are inspired by ‘The Breakfast Club’ but take it in a different direction,” Molly stated.