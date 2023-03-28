Bookies back new favourite to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond

The bookies have backed a new favourite to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

A year and a half has passed since Daniel Craig’s final outing as the secret service agent hit cinema screens, and now the race to fill the famous tuxedo is hotting up.

According to Boyle Sports, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new frontrunner to be cast as the next 007 as they trimmed his odds into 15/8 from 4/1 this week.

Rumours that Taylor-Johnson has already held a secret Bond audition have seen him remove Henry Cavill as favourite to be the next James Bond.

The latest move in the betting comes off the back of his critically acclaimed performance in Netflix action movie Bullet Train.

James Norton remains firmly in the mix as he has also been seen his chances slashed in half to 11/4 from 11/2 since playing his part in a thrilling finale to Happy Valley.

Kildare native Paul Mescal remains among the outsiders at 40/1 despite previously admitting to being a huge Bond fan and while Peaky Blinders gangster Cillian Murphy continues to attract some speculation at 20/1, Poldark star Aidan Turner is the leading Irish contender at 12/1 ahead of Michael Fassbender (14/1).

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson has shaken and stirred the Bond market this year – whispers of auditions can’t be ignored and now we’ve had little choice but to put him right at the top of the list of likely contenders.”

Check out the full list of odds on who will be the next James Bond below:

15/8 Aaron Taylor-Johnson

5/2 Henry Cavill

11/4 James Norton

7/1 Rege-Jean Page

8/1 Tom Hardy

10/1 Callum Turner

12/1 Jack Lowden

12/1 Aidan Turner

12/1 Idris Elba

14/1 Michael Fassbender

16/1 Luke Evans

16/1 Richard Madden

20/1 Cillian Murphy

33/1 Jamie Dornan

33/1 Colin Farrell

40/1 Paul Mescal