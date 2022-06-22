Baz Luhrmann reveals the REAL reason he didn’t cast Harry Styles as Elvis Presley in biopic

Baz Luhrmann revealed the real reason he didn’t cast Harry Styles as Elvis Presley in his upcoming biopic.

The former One Direction star was one of the many actors that wanted the role of the rock and roll legend in the movie, although the role eventually went to Austin Butler.

Baz said on the ‘Fitzy & Wippa’ podcast: “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him … but the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.”

“Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles,” he added.

To find the perfect person to play Elvis, Baz didn’t do auditions – he hosted “rich workshops”.

In the end, the director said Austin was “born to play rock and roll” as he basically shut himself out from the rest of the world to surrender himself to the role.

Elvis hits cinemas this Friday, June 24.