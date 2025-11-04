Ariana Grande issues emotional statement after suddenly pulling out of first Wicked: For Good premiere

Ariana Grande has issued a statement, after suddenly withdrawing from the first Wicked: For Good premiere.

The Oscar nominee is currently promoting her role as Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s two-part Wicked adaptation. The movies are based on the record-breaking Broadway musical of the same name, and follows green witch Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) as she forms an unlikely friendship with popular Glinda.

Ariana was scheduled to begin her premiere tour with her fellow Wicked stars on November 4, with the first premiere taking place in São Paulo, Brazil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures AU (@universalpicsau)

However, the We Can’t Be Friends singer has now announced that she will be unable to attend the event.

On her Instagram stories, Ariana released a statement to explain the reason why she has had to pull out of the premiere.

“Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” she penned, before detailing the issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

“A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 11am tomorrow which means that I would not be making it in time for the Wicked For Good São Paulo premiere,” Ariana shared.

“My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this, we’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie)

“Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain. I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all. We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologise from the bottom of my heart,” the Grammy winner penned.

“Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that I wish I could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration. And again, I am so, so very sorry,” Ariana concluded.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 21.