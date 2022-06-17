Ana de Armas stuns as she transforms into Marilyn Monroe for upcoming Netflix film

Ana de Armas has stunned fans with her transformation into Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming biopic film.

The movie, titled ‘Blonde’, will be based on Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling novel of the same name.

The much-anticipated film will premiere on the streaming service on September 23.

The 34-year-old actress will play the iconic 1950’s sex symbol in Netflix’s first-ever NC-17 rating for an original film, due to it’s graphic sexual content.

Taking to Instagram, the Cuban native shared a teaser of the film with her 6.9 million followers and captioned the post: “First look – BLONDE teaser.”

The No Time To Die actress also shared numerous photos of herself as she embodied the role of the iconic actress.

In the caption, Ana opened up about her and director Andrew Dominik’s vision for the movie.

She wrote: “BLONDE. What a beautiful dream! Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens.”

“He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane.”

“I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”