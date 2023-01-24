Amy Winehouse’s father defends Marisa Abela’s casting in new biopic amid backlash

Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch has defended Marisa Abela’s casting as his late daughter in a new biopic.

The actress has been selected to portray the late singer in Back to Black, an upcoming film based on the life of Amy Winehouse, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Marisa’s casting has been widely criticised on social media, as fans don’t believe she looks anything like Amy, who died at the age of 27 in 2011.

📸 First images of British actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse for the biopic of the late singer, called #BackToBlack. Filming has started this week in Candem, London. The truth is that they don’t look much like… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/llEC4KNwpF — IWOM (@iwantoldmusic) January 17, 2023

Amid the backlash, Amy’s dad Mitch has come to Marisa’s defence.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: “Marisa is Marisa and Amy is Amy… so it’s no big deal if they aren’t mirror images.”

Mitch insisted Marisa is a “great choice for the role”, and pointed out how Eddie Marsan, who will play him in the film, doesn’t exactly look like him either.

According to a press release, Back to Black will focus on “Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did.”

“A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration – and back again, Back to Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Jack O’Connell will portray Amy’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil in the movie.

The pair divorced in 2009 after a famously rocky marriage, two years before Amy tragically died from alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Lesley Manville has also been cast as the late singer’s maternal grandmother.

Back to Black will feature many of Amy’s hit songs, and the biopic has the full support of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and the Amy Winehouse Estate.