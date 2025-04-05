All the actors rumoured to play the next James Bond

Over the past few months, numerous celebrities have been considered for the role of 007, James Bond.

Nearly three years have passed since Daniel Craig’s final outing as the secret service agent hit cinema screens.

Take a look at who has been rumoured to play the next secret service agent:

Theo James

English actor Theo James is the latest actor to be rumoured to replace Daniel Craig as Bond.

The actor gained recognition for playing Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series film trilogy.

According to The Sun, the 40-year-old actor has seen a wave in support to replace Daniel Craig.

A source told The Sun that the actor’s chances of portraying the role have been lowered to 2-1 due to an increase in bets on him.

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Another actor with his hat in the ring is Aaron Taylor Johnson.

The 34-year-old is best known for his portrayal of the title character in Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe character Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

According to The Sun: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

At the time, the source reported: “As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Leo Woodall

Bridget Jones and White Lotus actor Leo Woodall previously shared his desire to play the iconic secret agent. The 28-year-old is best known for his roles in the second season of the HBO satirical anthology series The White Lotus and in the Netflix drama One Day. Most recently, Leo portrayed one of the love interests in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked about his interest in taking on the iconic spy role. Leo jokingly replied: “Every British actor’s getting that!” He confessed: “That call hasn’t come yet.”

The Bridget Jones star continued: “Yeah, I’d do Bond. I’d love to do something like that. It doesn’t need to be saving the world, but I want to beat up some bad guys, you know?”

James Norton

The British actor is another fan favourite to replace Daniel Craig.

The 39-year-old is most notably known for roles in the series’ Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace and McMafia.

While watching the new blockbuster drama Playing Nice on ITV, hosts of the Talk Of The Townsends podcast, Hannah and Benedict Townsend believe they have discovered a major clue that James Norton is set to play Bond.

James’s character, Pete Riley, attends a high-profile function in the show’s third episode.

James, however, is not dressed in a dapper tuxedo, in contrast to the other guests. He’s wearing a simple suit.

Hannah asked their followers on TikTok: “Are you watching brand new TV drama Playing Nice? And if you are, did you notice this?”

Benedict continues: “James Norton is in the show and he has long been rumoured to be the next James Bond.”

“Now, every James Bond has in their contract they cannot wear a tuxedo in any other media while they are James Bond.

Jamie Dornan

Our very own Jamie Dornan is among the actors in the running for Mr Bond.

Speaking to Total Film magazine in 2023, The Fall actor said: “I’ve been in that conversation for a good couple of years now.”

“Sometimes I’m more in that conversation than other times. It tends to be if you have a movie coming out.”

“I imagine that if people are making noise about [his new film Heart of Stone] when it comes out on Netflix, and hopefully lots of people are watching it, then you enter that conversation again in a bigger way than you were before the movie came out.”

“If people want to have your name, that’s cool. I just am not one of those people who give it a huge amount of thought.”

While we still don’t know who will take on the role of 007 next, Amazon MGM Studios have shared a big announcement about the future of the franchise.

The studio has confirmed that the next film will be produced by Spider-Man and Harry Potter producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

In a joint statement, they said: “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

The news comes after Amazon gained creative control of the iconic film franchise in February, following a deal which saw Eon Productions.

Eon Productions is run by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have produced the franchise since the death of Albert “Cubby” Broccoli.

Amy Pascal is best-known for her work on the last three Spider-Man films, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, and is currently working on Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Narnia for Netflix.

Meanwhile, David Heyman famously produced all eight Harry Potter films, as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films.

His producer credits also include Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Gravity, and the two Paddington movies.

Amazon MGM Studios head of film, Courtenay Valenti, commented: “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.

“Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry.

“We are honoured to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”