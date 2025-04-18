Alicia Silverstone to reprise her iconic Clueless role for sequel

Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in Clueless.

The actress will return for a sequel series on Peacock, from Gossip Girl writers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwarz and Freakier Friday’s Jordan Weiss.

The original film’s writer and director, Amy Heckerling, will also join as an executive producer.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the 48-year-old wrote: “Totally buggin’ … in the best way.”

The sequel news comes after Alicia reprised her Clueless role for a Super Bowl advertisement for Rakuten back in 2023.

Clueless, loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, followed the life of pampered LA teenager Cher and her attempts to matchmake.

A spin-off series was released after the success of the film, but didn’t feature Alicia.

It aired from 1996 to 1999.

The storyline and plot of the upcoming series is being kept strictly under wraps, and a release date has not yet been revealed.