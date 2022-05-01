5 hilarious cliches in every rom-com

We’ve all seen our fair share of rom-coms, so we all know that there are specific cliches that appear in each one.

And even though the cliches are so overdone, for some reason we still love them.

Here are five cliches that appear in almost every rom-com movie ever made:

1. Women being wildly transformed by a makeover

Who doesn’t love a good makeover scene accompanied by fun 2000s music?

In real life, you’d get a professional makeup artist to spruce you up for a birthday or a big event. But in rom-coms, all you need is some friends with an eye shadow palette and a brush.

And surprise! The women in these rom-coms are always beautiful underneath those rough exteriors.

Some rom-coms this cliche appears in: Clueless, Pretty Woman, She’s All That, Miss Congeniality, The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada…

2. Someone making a bet about a potential love interest

If you see a character making a bet about a potential love match in a rom-com, it means that they will 100 percent end up with that person. No doubt about it.

No matter the terms or the stakes, whoever is involved in the bet will end up in love and walking into the sunset together by the end of the movie.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey famously did it in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, when they respectively made bets on each other and ended up falling in love despite all odds. Surprise, surprise.

Some rom-coms this cliche appears in: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, Cruel Intentions, My Fair Lady…

3. Celebrities who fall in love with normal people

It’s definitely normal for celebrities to fall in love with a regular, non-famous people, but in rom-coms, it seems to happen every time Hugh Grant enters a room.

In Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Music and Lyrics, Hugh Grant either stars as the non-famous person or the famous person that his love interest falls in love with.

In the rom-com world, it’s incredibly normal for an average Joe to snag a famous date.

Some rom-coms this cliche appears in: Notting Hill, Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Hairspray…

4. People falling in love with their best friend

Falling for your best friend is definitely something that happens in the real world, but put two best friends in a rom-com and they are automatically destined to be together.

In the rom-com world, it’s impossible to realize what a great romantic match you are with someone until you’ve dated a bunch of losers who make you appreciate that person you had all along.

And that perfect, attractive best friend was, of course, there the whole time.

Some rom-coms this cliche appears in: Love, Rosie, Just Friends, When Harry Met Sally, Definitely, Maybe, You’ve Got Mail, He’s Just Not That Into You, Whatever It Takes…

5. Love triangles

Who isn’t a sucker for a good love triangle? I know I am.

If someone else isn’t in love with the object of your affection in a rom-com, the relationship is hardly worth pursuing.

Even the most boring or manipulative people end up at the center of love triangles in the rom-com world, while the rest of us in the real world can’t even get a text back sometimes.

Some rom-coms this cliche appears in: Something Borrowed, Sweet Home Alabama, The Notebook, Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Wedding Planner…