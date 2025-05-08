10 Things I Hate About You director says sequel is ‘definitively in the works’ with hopes for a trilogy

10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger has said a sequel is “definitively in the works” with hopes for a trilogy to the cult classic.

The original storyline follows the life of Kat Stratford, played by Julia Stiles as she juggles with living in the shadow of younger sister Bianca.

However, her life is changed drastically when she meets outcast Patrick Verona, played by the late Heath Ledger.

Speaking to PEOPLE, director Gil sated he is working on a followup trilogy with original producer Andrew Lazar.

The titles of the films are 10 Things I Hate About Dating, 10 Things I Hate about Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

Gil said: “10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now.”

Speaking about Julia Stiles who played main character Kat, Gil said: “I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.”

He continued: “If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I’d love [that].”

Aside from Stiles, Ledger, Oleynik, 43, and Miller, 71, the original 10 Things I Hate About You starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Allison Janney, Andrew Keegan, Gabrielle Union, David Krumholtz and more.

When asked whether there might be a nod to the late heath Ledger, who died in 2008, Gil responded: “I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. … He deserves to be loved.”

Heath died at the age of 28-years-old in 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescription medication.