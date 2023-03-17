10 popular Irish films to watch this St. Patrick’s Day

Looking for a good Irish flick to watch this St. Patrick’s Day?

We’ve listed some of our favourite Irish films to watch if you’re planning on staying in today.

Take a look:

Once

Once follows a vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard), who moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break.

One day a Czech immigrant (Marketa Irglova), who earns a living selling flowers, approaches him with the news that she is also an aspiring singer-songwriter.

The pair decide to collaborate, and the songs that they compose reflect the story of their blossoming love.

Once is available to stream on Netflix.

Brooklyn

Saoirse Ronan won critical-acclaim for her role as Eilis in the 2015 movie Brooklyn.

The film follows Eilis, a young Irish woman hailing from Enniscorthy, who makes the brave decision to move to New York by herself.

While there Eilis meets Tony, who hails from an Italian family, and the pair fall madly in love. However tragedy strikes and Eilis must travel home, leaving Tony behind.

You can stream Brooklyn on NOW, or you can buy/rent it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Sing Street

Sing Street is a classic movie about a guy who tries to get the girl by starting a band.

Set in the 1980’s Dublin, Cosmo is struggling financially and his home life is not so great until he meets Raphina, and his whole life is turned upside down.

Starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Aidan Gillen, Maria Doyle-Kennedy and Lucy Boynton, Sing Street is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube and Google Play.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The newest addition to this list is The Banshees of Inisherin, which won critical-acclaim during awards season this year.

Set on a fictional Irish island in 1923, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship. But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh, is available to stream on Disney+ now.

The Snapper

The Snapper tells the story of 20-year-old Sharon Curley, who after a boozy night out becomes pregnant, but won’t reveal the identity of the father to her parents.

Sharon’s father, played by Colm Meaney, now has to put his family back in the good books after Sharon has brought new levels of embarrassment and complication to the devout Roman Catholic Curley household.

The Snapper is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play and YouTube.

The Commitments

The Commitments is a 1991 musical comedy-drama, based on the 1987 novel by Roddy Doyle.

The film follows Jimmy Rabbitte, an unemployed Dublin boy, who decides to put together a jazz band made up entirely of the Irish working class.

This movie is a must watch to see what mischief the band get up to along their journey to stardom.

The Commitments is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play and YouTube.

Handsome Devil

Handsome Devil is a 2016 Irish comedy-drama film written and directed by John Butler.

It centres around Ned (Fionn O’Shea), an ostracised teenager at an elite, rugby-obsessed, all-boys boarding school in Ireland.

Ned’s unlikely friendship with his new roommate Conor (Nicholas Galitzine), the school’s star rugby player, is tested by those around them.

Handsome Devil is available to stream on Disney+, or else you can rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Young Offenders

The Young Offenders follows two Cork inner-city teenagers, Conor and Jock, as they embark on a 160km road trip on stolen bikes in the hopes of finding an unrecovered bale of cocaine.

Starring Chris Walley and Alex Murphy, the film was inspired by Ireland’s biggest cocaine seizure of €440 million off the coast of Cork in 2007.

You can watch The Young Offenders movie on Netflix.

Dating Amber

Set during the mid 90’s, Dating Amber follows Eddie and Amber as they decide to fake a relationship to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality.

Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London, but for now while the pair are in school all they want is to fit in.

You can watch Dating Amber by renting or purchasing on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Belfast

Belfast features a stellar cast, including Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds.

It is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

Belfast is available to stream on NOW, or you can rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and YouTube.