Zara McDermott reveals there are ‘loads of people’ in the Love Island villa – not just the Islanders

Zara McDermott has revealed there are typically “loads of people” in the Love Island villa, not just the Islanders.

The 25-year-old, who appeared on the 2018 series of the dating show, has been spilling Love Island secrets in TikTok videos with her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

On Friday, the Made In Chelsea star asked his girlfriend, “Breakfast, lunch and dinner – do you have a chef? You don’t cook all your own meals.”

To Sam’s amusement, Zara replied, “No, so you cook your own breakfast, but you have caterers for lunch and dinner.”

“They cook the found on site, they bring it into the villa and you serve yourself like a buffet.”

“Oh so it’s basically like there’s loads of people just chilling around?,” Sam asked.

Zara confirmed: “Yeah, there’s a fair amount of people chilling around while you’re eating.”

The 25-year-old entered the 2018 series of Love Island as a bombshell on day 15, before being dumped from the villa on day 25.