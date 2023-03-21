What is ‘boyfriend air’? The viral theory explained

The ‘boyfriend air’ theory has been all over our TikTok FYPs recently.

The hashtag #boyfriendair has been viewed over 47.8 million times.

So, what exactly is it?

In short, ‘boyfriend air’ refers to your physical appearance being affected after spending long periods of time with your partner.

One TikTok user candidly explained: “I am so happy people are now talking about boyfriend air because I actually thought I was going crazy.”

“I spent a lot of time at my boyfriend’s apartment in New York, and I remember taking a full-body shower every morning, waking up and thinking, ‘I feel so dirty.'”

“My hair was getting greasy like crazy. My skin was looking different, like… everything, my makeup wasn’t staying on right. I was like, ‘What is going on?'”

Other TikTok users rushed to the comments section to agree, with one writing: “This needs to be studied bc same.”

One theorised: “Feel like it’s because of the hormones our bodies releases when we’re around someone we’re romantically & sexually attracted to.”

However, another believed: “its cause they keep touching your face and your hair.”

The ‘boyfriend air’ trend has since taken TikTok by storm, with users showing themselves before and after hanging out with their boyfriends for a long period of time.