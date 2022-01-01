WATCH: The trailer for the final season of After Life is here

The trailer for the third and final season of After Life is here.

The popular Netflix show stars Ricky Gervais as a local journalist named Tony, who is struggling to cope with the death of his wife Lisa.

Season two ended with Tony about to take a handful of pills after his father’s funeral, only to be interrupted by a knock on the door by his love interest Emma (played by Ashley Jensen).

In the trailer for the new season, Tony is still dealing with the death of his father.

In an emotional moment, his friend Anne (played by Penelope Wilton), who is grieving the loss of her husband, tells Tony the key to happiness is being kind to others.

The third and final season of the show will join Netflix on January 14. Check out the trailer below: