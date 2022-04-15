Vigils to be held across the country in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Vigils will be held across the country over the next few days in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.
Murder investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the killings of both men this week, and 22-year-old Yousef Palani has already been charged with their murder.
Aidan Moffitt, 41, was found dead at his home in Sligo town on Monday, April 11.
There are books of condolence for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Pantibar’s downstairs lounge, which will be there every evening from 4 till 10pm over the long weekend till Monday, for anyone who’d like to leave their condolences pic.twitter.com/hqESu74wwd
— Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) April 14, 2022
Less than 24 hours later, the body of 58-year-old Michael Snee was discovered at his home on Connaughton Road.
Gardaí are investigating if there was a hate-related motive to their murders, and if both men met their killer online.
Aidan and Michael’s tragic deaths have sent shockwaves across the country and the LGBTQ+ community.
View this post on Instagram
Over the coming days, a number of vigils will take place nationwide to remember Aidan and Michael, and to support all those who knew and loved them.
Check out a list of planned vigils below:
Friday, April 15
Sligo: 6pm, Sligo Town Hall
Dublin: 6pm, Dáil Éireann
Waterford: 10am in John Roberts Square
Waterford: 6pm at Walton Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan
Galway, Loughrea: 5pm at The Long Point
Wexford: 7pm on Wexford Quay
Kilkenny: 6:30pm at the Town Hall
Louth: pm at the Tholsel in Drogheda
Wicklow: 5pm at the bandstand in Bray
Carlow: 6pm at the fountain, Liberty Tree, Haddens Car Park
Westmeath: 6pm in Mullingar Town Park
Kildare: 6pm at the bandstand in Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge
Donegal: 6pm at the crossroads in Falcarragh
Belfast: 6pm at City Hall
Derry: 6pm at Guildhall Square
Laois: 6pm at County Hall Plaza, Portlaoise
Offaly: 6pm at O’Connor Square, Tullamore
Meath: 6pm at Navan Town Hall
Meath: 6pm at the Fairgreen, Kells
Cavan: 6pm at Market Square, Cavan Town
Monaghan: 6pm at The Lace Gallery, Carrickmacross
Kilkenny: 6.30pm at the Town Hall, High Street
Wexford: 7pm on Wexford Quay
Tyrone: 7pm at Omagh Courthouse
Tipperary: 7.30pm at the Main Guard, O’Connell Street, Clonmel
Saturday, April 16
Wicklow: 6pm at the square in Blessington
Donegal: 2pm at the Amazing Grace Memorial, Buncrana
Kildare: 6pm at the Square, Maynooth
Galway: 7pm in Eyre Square
Monday, April 18
Cork: 6pm in Bishop Lucey Park
Leitrim: 6pm at the Town Clock, Carrick-on-Shannon
Limerick: 6pm in Arthur’s Quay Park
Wicklow: 6pm at the bandstand in Arklow Town Park
Kerry: 7pm at The Square, Tralee