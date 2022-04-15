Vigils to be held across the country in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Vigils will be held across the country over the next few days in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Murder investigations are currently underway in Sligo following the killings of both men this week, and 22-year-old Yousef Palani has already been charged with their murder.

Aidan Moffitt, 41, was found dead at his home in Sligo town on Monday, April 11.

There are books of condolence for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Pantibar’s downstairs lounge, which will be there every evening from 4 till 10pm over the long weekend till Monday, for anyone who’d like to leave their condolences pic.twitter.com/hqESu74wwd — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) April 14, 2022

Less than 24 hours later, the body of 58-year-old Michael Snee was discovered at his home on Connaughton Road.

Gardaí are investigating if there was a hate-related motive to their murders, and if both men met their killer online.

Aidan and Michael’s tragic deaths have sent shockwaves across the country and the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the coming days, a number of vigils will take place nationwide to remember Aidan and Michael, and to support all those who knew and loved them.

Check out a list of planned vigils below:

Friday, April 15

Sligo: 6pm, Sligo Town Hall

Dublin: 6pm, Dáil Éireann

Waterford: 10am in John Roberts Square

Waterford: 6pm at Walton Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan

Galway, Loughrea: 5pm at The Long Point

Wexford: 7pm on Wexford Quay

Kilkenny: 6:30pm at the Town Hall

Louth: pm at the Tholsel in Drogheda

Wicklow: 5pm at the bandstand in Bray

Carlow: 6pm at the fountain, Liberty Tree, Haddens Car Park

Westmeath: 6pm in Mullingar Town Park

Kildare: 6pm at the bandstand in Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge

Donegal: 6pm at the crossroads in Falcarragh

Belfast: 6pm at City Hall

Derry: 6pm at Guildhall Square

Laois: 6pm at County Hall Plaza, Portlaoise

Offaly: 6pm at O’Connor Square, Tullamore

Meath: 6pm at Navan Town Hall

Meath: 6pm at the Fairgreen, Kells

Cavan: 6pm at Market Square, Cavan Town

Monaghan: 6pm at The Lace Gallery, Carrickmacross

Kilkenny: 6.30pm at the Town Hall, High Street

Wexford: 7pm on Wexford Quay

Tyrone: 7pm at Omagh Courthouse

Tipperary: 7.30pm at the Main Guard, O’Connell Street, Clonmel

Saturday, April 16

Wicklow: 6pm at the square in Blessington

Donegal: 2pm at the Amazing Grace Memorial, Buncrana

Kildare: 6pm at the Square, Maynooth

Galway: 7pm in Eyre Square

Monday, April 18

Cork: 6pm in Bishop Lucey Park

Leitrim: 6pm at the Town Clock, Carrick-on-Shannon

Limerick: 6pm in Arthur’s Quay Park

Wicklow: 6pm at the bandstand in Arklow Town Park

Kerry: 7pm at The Square, Tralee