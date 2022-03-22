Viewers react to Netflix’s ‘wild’ true crime docuseries Bad Vegan

If you thought The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna were crazy, wait until you watch Netflix’s latest true crime series.

Bad Vegan is a new scandalous four-part documentary series the joined the streaming giant on March 16, that tells the story of Sarma Melngailis – the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine.

The series tracks how Sarma went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive”.

Sarma claims her downwards spiral began with her meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011.

According to Netflix, Sarma then started draining the funds of restaurant Pure Food and Wine and funnelling money to Shane who she claims “[conned] her into believing he could make her dreams – from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal – a reality.”

The official synopsis adds: “A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly £2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Stangis, for a Domino’s pizza.”

The series, which features interviews with Melngailis herself, was created by Tiger King producer and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened director Chris Smith.

Bad Vegan has already been getting a huge reaction from viewers, who have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the “wild” show.

One fan tweeted: “This #BadVegan sh*t is wild and I’m only in the second part. Are y’all really out here giving shady a** men large amounts of money like this?!”

Another wrote: “Have y’all watched #BadVegan ?? There’s no way that this woman was actually okay…she believed he was some ethereal spiritual being who needed large sums of money to one day make her immortal??? This is wild!”

Check out more reactions below:

I'm watching #BadVegan and it is WILD. Did they think they were roleplaying some sort of paranormal romance fantasy?! Ethereal superhuman beings?! An immortal queen?! An omniscient brother??? — Zoah Hedges-Stocks🎠 (@Zoah_HS) March 19, 2022

#BadVegan had me up all night. This some wild shit here pic.twitter.com/2wo9YF3aCe — Waist Beads🌙Beauty🤍Wellness (@waistedbyvonnie) March 17, 2022

Watching #BadVegan. There is no way this woman graduated from Wharton, ran a multi million $ business in NYC and is as fucking stupid and clueless as she's trying to make out. I'm not buying it. She's a bad liar, not a bad vegan. — Cece Williams 🇺🇦 (@CherieWilliams) March 17, 2022

Listening to these women talk about this man while his photos are on the screen is wild because like… what even is it about this man? I'm expecting some charming, smooth talking man, but he's just a weirdo, bum whose a terrible liar. Nothing special about this guy.#BadVegan — Annie en la Pannie (@BooksAndBoujee) March 20, 2022

Watching #BadVegan on #Netflix and this sh*t is WILD! A vegan chef, a “secret agent”, a homeless man and Alec Baldwin all in the first episode?! #streaming pic.twitter.com/GpQ9pgCdhH — Thomas Daniels (They/Them) (@TheyThemThat) March 17, 2022

The mental gymnastics that everyone is going through (even the reporter) to paint this woman as an innocent victim instead of a criminal is WILD and without a doubt b/c she is a WW that looks like the eurocentric model of femininity.

This is a wild case study.#BadVegan — Annie en la Pannie (@BooksAndBoujee) March 20, 2022

So, have you seen #BadVegan yet on @netflix? What a wild ride. The poetic justice of the ending is just wild – life imitates art! It’s like a Great American novel… pic.twitter.com/8mUeMdnwaM — JJ (@jjjummer) March 16, 2022

If you haven’t watched Bad Vegan yet, prepare yourself for four episodes of this… Because the story of a raw food restauranteur defrauding investors and staff for a man who promised to make her dog immortal was a new height of peak whiteness for me #badvegannetflix #BadVegan pic.twitter.com/iNKHMuBz1V — Dr. Kehaulani Watson (@hehawaiiau) March 20, 2022

I'm getting the clear message from Netflix: Don't give strange boyfriends $$

Don't fall for the "I'm a secret agent" BS

Don't fall for the "they'll kill me if you don't give me that $$#BadVegan #TinderSwindler — Teresa Blythe (@teresa_blythe) March 17, 2022

To EVERY successful Woman who has ever made something of themselves only to have a man drag your success to the ground… I hope you get justice.#BadVegan IS WILD!!!! pic.twitter.com/JS4NHgumiS — 🖤 BlackedHatGuy 🖤 (@BlackedHatGuy) March 20, 2022