Viewers react to Netflix’s ‘wild’ true crime docuseries Bad Vegan

Isabelle Durso
If you thought The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna were crazy, wait until you watch Netflix’s latest true crime series.

Bad Vegan is a new scandalous four-part documentary series the joined the streaming giant on March 16, that tells the story of Sarma Melngailis – the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine.

The series tracks how Sarma went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive”.

Sarma claims her downwards spiral began with her meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011.

According to Netflix, Sarma then started draining the funds of restaurant Pure Food and Wine and funnelling money to Shane who she claims “[conned] her into believing he could make her dreams – from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal – a reality.”

The official synopsis adds: “A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly £2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Stangis, for a Domino’s pizza.”

The series, which features interviews with Melngailis herself, was created by Tiger King producer and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened director Chris Smith.

Bad Vegan has already been getting a huge reaction from viewers, who have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the “wild” show.

One fan tweeted: “This #BadVegan sh*t is wild and I’m only in the second part. Are y’all really out here giving shady a** men large amounts of money like this?!”

Another wrote: “Have y’all watched #BadVegan ?? There’s no way that this woman was actually okay…she believed he was some ethereal spiritual being who needed large sums of money to one day make her immortal??? This is wild!”

Check out more reactions below:

