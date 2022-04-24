Ad
Viewers react to ‘incredible’ second season of Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Season two of Russian Doll joined Netflix earlier this week, and it has been getting rave reviews online.

The first season of the comedy-drama series was released in 2019, and it followed New York game designer Nadia Vulvokov (played by Natasha Lyonne) who found herself reliving her 36th birthday party over and over again.

The universe tossed her into a time loop where she repeatedly dies only to “respawn” in her friend’s apartment’s bathroom.

The second season takes place four years later, and the time loop is replaced with time travel, as Nadia boards a subway train and disembarks in 1982.

In her journey back into her mother’s (and grandmother’s) past, she begins to unravel an old family mystery.

Her grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor, lost her fortune during the war. All that remained was a set of gold Krugerrands that were lost some time in the ’80s.

Thinking she can restore her family’s riches, Nadia crafts a plan to steal the gold back, only to ultimately realize that she’s unable to change anything.

Taking to Twitter to react to the series, one viewer wrote: “The most exciting ambitious thing on tv right now, season 2 is a work of art. And we can all watch it right now so you know what, life is good. So proud to know this absolute maniac.”

Another tweeted: “Russian Doll season 2 is out today! It’s incredible! I watched the whole thing in one sitting and you, too, should immerse yourself in the mad genius of @nlyonne.”

A third fan wrote: “Binged all of #RussianDoll season 2 and once again, @nlyonne is BRILLIANT! Incredible writing, acting, and directing! Thanks @netflix for bringing this back!”

Check out more reactions to the series below:

Ciara O'Mahony

