Up and Coming: Singer and songwriter Rebecca Lane

At just 24, Irish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Rebecca Lane is quickly becoming one to watch.

Born in Ireland and raised in France, her unique sound blends heartfelt storytelling with a world of musical influences.

A Jazz graduate from Toulouse University, Rebecca is a classically trained talent who plays everything from piano and guitar to bass and saxophone and it shows.

Her debut single Ishca turned heads in 2019, followed by Anything in 2022, a soulful collaboration with her sister.

But it was her song Sometimes in 2023 that really put her on the map, climbing to No. 23 on the Irish iTunes charts and earning her spots on Dublin’s FM104 and stations across Ireland and the UK.

Now collaborating with DJs across Europe, Rebecca is gearing up for her debut EP, set to drop at the end of 2025.

Goss.ie spoke to Rebecca for our latest Up and Coming feature, in which she opened up about performing at Electric Picnic, dealing with a creative rut, and what’s next for her.

Find out more about Rebecca in our exclusive chat below:

When and how did you first discover your passion for music?

I come from a very musical family, so I was surrounded by music from a really young age. When I was six, my family and I moved from Ireland to France, and, growing up bilingual, I often found that music became my way of expressing myself in a way that words in either language couldn’t.

Over time, I studied music, taught myself different instruments, and began performing, writing, and eventually producing. Music has become a necessity for me, my outlet for navigating the ups and downs of life.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

I’ve been lucky enough to have had a very diverse musical upbringing, so my influences come from all over. Early on, I was really inspired by artists like Ed Sheeran and Adele. Their songwriting and storytelling shaped the way I think about music. These days, my sound leans more toward contemporary influences like Tate McRae, Raye, and Reneé Rapp, who bring a fresh edge and authenticity that I really connect with.

Who would be your dream artist to collaborate with (dead or alive)?

That’s such a tough question because there are so many! But if I had to choose only one, it

would be Finneas. Like me, he not only creates his own music but also writes and produces for others. I think we could create something really special together, and I know I’d learn a lot from him in the process. Funnily enough, I actually found out about Three City Stages at his gig back in April, which is what inspired me to apply!

How would you describe your own style of music?

My style has definitely evolved over the years through collaborations and experimenting with different genres and writing techniques. Right now, I’d describe it as pop with a groove.

What can we expect from you in the coming months?

I have a new single coming out in October, followed by an EP in 2026, which I’m very excited about! It’s a different direction from what I’ve released before, and I can’t wait to share this new chapter. I also have gigs lined up in both Ireland and France, which I usually announce over on my Instagram. Beyond that, I write for other artists and projects, and I’ll be attending some songwriting camps across Europe, so there are lots of creative things happening.

Performing at Electric Picnic must have been an incredible experience – what was going through your head?

Electric Picnic was honestly such an amazing experience, and I’m so grateful I got the

opportunity. In the lead-up, I was really focused on my performances and making sure I was as ready as possible to make the most of it. I’d never even been to EP before, let alone performed, so I kept reminding myself to live in the moment, soak it all in, and enjoy every second. It felt like it was over in the blink of an eye, but it was truly unforgettable. More than anything, it has motivated me to keep pushing and working even harder, with the dream of one day making it to that main stage.

Do you ever find yourself falling into a creative rut? If so, how do you pull yourself out of it?

I feel like every creative person goes through “writer’s block,” and there’s no real cure for it. I often go back to a metaphor Ed Sheeran used, comparing songwriting to a tap: at first, the water might be dirty, but the more you let it run, the clearer it gets. Songwriting can be messy, imperfect, and unpredictable. That’s exactly what makes it so special!

When I get stuck, I remind myself that every “bad” song I write is one step closer to creating something great. It’s a cycle, and often in those moments of blockage, something truly special can emerge. Some days, I take it as a sign to step back and give my head space to breathe; others, I push through, let the inspiration come, or reach out to a friend for a fresh perspective.

If it were easy all the time, we wouldn’t learn anything from it. It’s about discovering what works best for you and trusting the process.

What’s been the biggest pinch-me moment of your career so far?

I’ve been doing music for over 10 years now and have been lucky to get some incredible

opportunities, each one topping the last. But being chosen from so many talented Irish artists to play at Electric Picnic, and then finding out that Self Esteem had picked me to perform with her, was definitely a real pinch-me moment.

To think it all started with hearing about it at a Finneas concert, and then fast-forward to performing at EP, is just surreal. It’s one of those stories I know I’ll be telling for a long time!

What is your ultimate goal?

Ultimately, my goal is to create a long-lasting career in music – creating, performing and

connecting with people all over the world. Just as music has been my way of expressing myself and being heard, I’d be honoured to play a small part in someone else’s story. There’s nothing quite like the energy of performing live and feeling that connection with an audience, and I hope to continue sharing that experience on bigger stages as my career grows.

At the same time, as a songwriter and producer, I want to build a sustainable career where I can keep creating freely, collaborate with other artists I admire, and contribute meaningfully to the industry.

Success for me isn’t just about numbers, it’s about authenticity, impact and the

relationships I build along the way. I want my music to leave a lasting mark, both for myself and for the people who connect with it.