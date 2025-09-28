Up and Coming: Singer and songwriter Emily Doyle

Having recently performed at Electric Picnic alongside Biig Piig, Emily Doyle is only getting started.

The 25-year-old singer from Moydow, County Longford, has a drive and passion for music that many would be jealous of.

Wanting to explore her musical talents, having not originally studied the subject post-secondary, Emily attended BIMM, which she credits the environment of for encouraging her pursuits.

Goss.ie spoke to Emily for our latest Up and Coming feature, in which she opened up about performing at Electric Picnic, dealing with a creative rut, and what’s next for her.

Find out more about Emily in our exclusive chat below:

When and how did you first discover your passion for music?

I don’t remember a time when I didn’t love music. My dad used to sing and play the guitar in the evenings when I was a kid, and I would join in with him while singing Christy Moore songs.

He taught me a few chords on the guitar, and then I just started to pick it up myself. I also did piano lessons from about 7 years old, so music has always been a big part of my life.

I was always the kid in my class who was the singer, and I’d put myself forward for any sort of performance or musical. I performed at my first music festival, “Hype”, when I was 13, so that desire to be on the stage has always been there for me.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have quite a few influences, all for different reasons. There’s so much talent in Ireland, and I find it so inspiring to see Irish people doing well in music. It makes a career in music feel much more achievable when I see just a regular Irish person in the position I want to be in.

Some of my Irish influences are Hozier, CMAT, Amble, Kingfishr & Niall Horan. I also admire Christy Moore & Sinead O’Connor for their dedication to speaking the truth throughout their music career.

I also have some other influences based on their songwriting, like Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Rodrigo & Benson Boone.

Who would be your dream artist to collaborate with (dead or alive)?

I would absolutely love to collaborate with Noah Kahan. He is an amazing songwriter & musician.

He’s very honest in his lyrics, and he has such a talent for connecting with his audience; you can tell that he puts so much thought into every song and every performance.

I’d love to write a song with him, I think we would get on really well, and our songwriting styles would pair well together.

How would you describe your own style of music?

If I had to put a label on it, I would say folk-pop. When I’m writing a song, I pick up the guitar and write down whatever is on my mind. Each song usually starts out as an acoustic singer-songwriter tune, and then through multiple performances & time in the studio, it develops into the final product, which is a folk-pop song.

I write about my feelings and my life experiences, finding it hard not to spill all the beans in my lyrics.

There’s something amazing about going through an experience, processing the emotions and then writing a song about it when you’ve come out the other end. It’s important to me to share how I feel rather than keep it to myself, and music is a great way of doing that. I like to think that others can relate to my lyrics and connect with the music.

What can we expect from you in the coming months?

I’ve been busy in the studio recently, so you can expect some more music from me in 2025. There’s some more bits & bobs that haven’t been announced yet, so once you keep an eye on my social media – @emilydoylemusic, you won’t miss a thing! There will be plenty of opportunities to catch me at another gig.

What’s been the biggest pinch-me moment of your career so far?

When I got the call to say I’d be performing at Electric Picnic, that was a crazy feeling, I thought surely there’s been a mistake and they don’t want myself & my guitar rocking up to EP to sing my songs. It gave me the reassurance that I can actually do this and make a career from my music.

I’ve always felt like music is my calling, and it’s only a matter of time until I get the opportunity to share my music with a larger audience, so getting the call to perform at Electric Picnic felt like the start of a bigger journey for me.

Performing at Electric Picnic must have been an incredible experience – what was going through your head?

For a couple of days after I found out I’d be performing, I honestly didn’t know what to do with myself. I didn’t believe it was real, but after a bit of time, I got my head down and started preparing my set, trying to view it as just a regular gig so I wouldn’t overthink it.

For the weeks leading up to EP, I got lots of support from the City Stages team. I also spent time in Camden Recording studios in Dublin preparing my own performance and my performance with ‘Biig Piig’.

I performed on the Sunday of EP, so I had some time to settle in and get my mind in the right place. I was more nervous for my ‘Biig Piig’ collaboration in the Electric Arena, because it was the first time I had done something like that, and by the time I made my way back over to the Three Charge & Chill stage for my own set, I actually felt fairly relaxed, and I really enjoyed my performance.

I feel that all the smaller gigs I did before this prepared me for this one. Then, as soon as it was over, I wanted to go again, so no doubt I’ll be pushing for a place at Electric Picnic again next year, perhaps on a bigger stage.

Do you ever find yourself falling into a creative rut? If so, how do you pull yourself out of it?

Yes, sometimes I find it hard to write, and other times I could write songs all day. No day goes by where I don’t get an idea for a melody or lyrics; it just depends on how I’m feeling on whether or not I can get in the zone to put all the puzzle pieces together to create the song. If it’s not coming to me, I don’t force it; I give myself time to sit with my thoughts, and I come back to it when I’m ready.

When I do get in the zone, my songs usually write themselves; they just come out all of a sudden. I actually listen back to some of my older songs and wonder how did I come up with those melodies & lyrics.

I’m sure every songwriter has a different process, but my process is usually just me getting an idea at a random point during my day and making a quick voice note so I don’t forget it. Songwriting for me is completely about how I’m feeling in the moment and I feel that it helps me create a more genuine song rather than forcing something that isn’t real to me.

What's been the biggest pinch-me moment of your career so far?

Other than performing at Electric Picnic, I think my biggest pinch-me moment was hearing my first song, “St Giles”, in the studio when we finished recording it. It was the first time I felt like things were finally going somewhere for me & my music. It was really cool hearing a song I wrote in my bedroom one evening transform into something bigger. Then hearing it on the radio for the first time was a pretty cool pinch-me moment too.

What is your ultimate goal?

I want to make a career out of my music. I want to continue writing & recording my songs and perform them for larger audiences. I see other musicians travelling around the world on tour to perform for their fans, and it gives me more motivation to keep working at my music because that’s what I want to do too.

I believe that there is a larger audience out there for my music, and I can’t wait to grow as an artist and find that audience.

Every time I leave the studio after recording a song, I drive home with a smile on my face because I feel like I’m one step closer to where I want to be. I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid, and it feels more realistic now that I’m getting bigger & better opportunities. I’m really excited to keep working towards that end goal.