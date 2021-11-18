Tributes pour in for celebrity hairstylist Darren Lacken – who has sadly passed away

Tributes have poured in online for celebrity hairstylist Darren Lacken, who has sadly passed away.

Darren was the director and co-owner of Crow Street Collective in Temple Bar, who shared the news of his death on their official Instagram account.

They wrote: “It is with broken hearts we are devastated to say our beloved Darren passed away suddenly yesterday.”

“It is impossible to convey into words how we are feeling right now… He was the heart & soul of our salon, a best friend to each and every one of us and the backbone of our team 💔”

“Our hearts are with Mark and all of Darren’s family at this tragic time,” they added.

Irish presenter Vogue Williams took to her Instagram Stories to react to the sad news, writing: “Just so sad to hear this… Everyone knew Darren. Such a lovely person.”

“He was only in my house a couple of weeks ago and had us all in stitches. Rest in peace lovely Darren.”

Irish model and influencer Shauna Lindsay commented on Crow Street Collective’s post: “This is devastating 🥺 Deepest sympathies to you guys & his family/friends ❤️ RIP x”

Makeup artist Paula Callan wrote: “Im absolutely devastated and heartbroken for you all… Darren was one of those people that you looked forward to working with… you always knew it was going to be an amazing day if Darren was there…”

“I still can’t believe this is true. Thoughts and prayers to Mark, his family, work team and friends. Darren will be greatly missed 💔”

Influencer Saf Thompson added: “Thinking of youse all ❤️❤️❤️❤️😢😢”