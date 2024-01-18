Travis Kelce reveals fans have been mispronouncing his name

Travis Kelce has revealed that fans have been mispronouncing his name.

In a resurfaced clip from the NFL star’s podcast New Heights, which he hosts alongside his brother Jason the siblings talk to their dad about the correct way to say their surname.

The father of the successful athletes revealed that their surname is not pronounced Kel-see but rather Kels.

The podcast clip came back into the spotlight due to NFL defensive tackle Chris Jones telling his teammates that they were pronouncing Travis’ surname wrong.

In a video from the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on January 13th the 29-year-old can be seen revealing the “F–king crazy” news.

Chris said: “So y’all know it’s not even Travis Kel-see?”

One of his teammates replied shocked and asked: “What is it?” to which the NFL player replied: “It’s Travis Kels.”

Chris agreed that this unknown fact was a huge deal and said: “F–king crazy, right?”

Travis and Jason also revealed that they were unaware of the mispronunciation until last year.

In the clip from their podcast, the brothers can be seen asking their father to explain why they also thought it was pronounced Kel-see.

The father-of-two admitted that he “got tired of correcting people” and just said “screw it, I’m Kel-see.”

Jason quipped and said: “So you changed your entire family’s name over generations because you were tired of correcting people?”

The brothers asked their dad what should they go by going forward to which he responded: “Do whatever you want, I did.”

Travis decided that he would “go by both” while Jason opted to stick with Kel-see.

Travis then joked that he could be “Jason Kel-see” and he will be “Travis Kels”, although his big brother didn’t like the idea and shut it down by saying: “No, don’t do that.”