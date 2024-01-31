This Love Island star reveals she is ‘in talks’ for All Stars series

Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed that she is “in talks” to enter the Love Island: All Stars villa.

The 29-year-old has admitted that producers of the show approached her about entering the South African villa.

Megan shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island and placed fourth with her then-beau Wes Nelson.

She told New! Magazine: “Yes [I got invited], I’m still debating it, but I’m waiting for a hot guy to come in.”

“Or a hot, bisexual girl. Or if Ovie [Soko] was in there, I’d be booking my flight!”

“I slid into his DMs before the ‘All Stars’ show to ask if he was going on. He said, ‘No, I don’t think so’.”

The reality TV star had previously signed on to appear on Love Island Games but was forced to quit.

Although a reason wasn’t given, contestant Kyra Green, who had been getting to know Megan, said “sickness” affected their romance.

Kyra said: “I’m okay. It’s mean definitely upsetting… just obviously on different pages and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here.”