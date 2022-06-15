This is why your Instagram Stories are playing on repeat right now – and here’s how to fix it

Have you been forced to watch the same Instagram Stories over and over again the past couple of days? Well you’re not alone.

There has been a glitch on the social media app since Tuesday which means people have had to re-view all of someone’s older stories before they’ve been able to see new ones.

Instagram users have turned to Twitter to share their frustration about bug, with one writing: “Why instagram making me view the same stories 100 times.”

Why instagram making me view the same stories 100 times — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) June 14, 2022

Another tweeted: “rewatching instagram stories over and over again is my personal hell.”

A third user asked: “Is anyone else seeing countless Instagram stories you’ve already viewed today? Whenever someone posts a new one, I have to watch everything all over again.”

Someone else said: “Rewatching everyone’s Instagram stories is really starting to get on my last nerve.”

idk which multiverse i'm stuck in but I keep watching the same instagram stories — Armando (@armmxndo) June 15, 2022

Ummm what’s going on with Instagram stories? The repeating is annoying… is this happening to anyone else?! — Cadisha (@prettyinpank) June 15, 2022

is anyone else’s instagram stories a bit broken? like when i tap on someone’s story to view, it’s showing me stories that i KNOW i’ve already viewed — karis (@karistbh) June 14, 2022

Rewatching everyone’s Instagram stories is really starting to get on my last nerve — Ben Walker (@itsbenwalkerx) June 15, 2022

A spokesperson for Meta told The Verge on Tuesday that the company was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories”.

They said at the time that Instagram was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” and apologised for the inconvenience.

Instagram have since released an update for the app in the iOS App Store that seems to have resolved the repetitive Stories issue.

Make sure to update your app to the latest version, 239.1, and Instagram should be back up and running as normal for you.