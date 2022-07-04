This is why old photos of Love Island’s Andrew Le Page are going viral

Love Island fans are urging Andrew Le Page to “grow his hair back long”, after old photos of him resurfaced online.

The real estate agent is one of this season’s OG Islanders, and he has been coupled up with Tasha Ghouri since day one of the series.

Fans of the show have been lurking on his Instagram, and they came across photos of him with longer locks that have since gone viral.

One fan tweeted: “Andrew with long hair is a whole different kind of vibe 🔥🤤”

A second tweeted: “Have you lot seen Andrew with long hair? TELL HIM TO GROW IT BACK ASAP!”

A third wrote on TikTok: “I think the long suits him so much better. It’s kinda giving Jack Grealish vibes.”

Have you lot seen Andrew with long hair? TELL HIM TO GROW IT BACK ASAP😀 #LoveIsland — * (@eesthert_) June 27, 2022

Andrew with long hair is a whole different kind of vibe 🔥🤤 #LoveIsland — Danielle (@danielleblackx_) July 2, 2022

Did y’all see Andrew with long hair? Saw some pics and was 🫠 #LoveIsland — 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖆😈 (@thatdemonia) June 27, 2022

The teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island shows Andrew kissing new girl Coco.

But what does this mean for him and Tasha?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.