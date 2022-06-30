Ad
This is why Love Islands fans are ‘grossed out’ by Luca and Gemma

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are “grossed out” by Luca Bish and Gemma Owen after the latest episode of the show.

On Wednesday night, the pair recoupled after Gemma made a touching speech about how she thought they could have something “special”.

Later in the episode when the lights went off, the couple began getting intimate – much to viewers disgust.

From Lifted Entertainment

The 23-year-old sensually sucked his flame’s toes while she rolled around the bed giggling.

Disgusted Love Island viewers took to Twitter to beg the couple to “keep it under the sheets.”

One user wrote: “EW??? WHY HAVE I JUST SEEN LUCA PUT GEMMA’S TOES IN HIS MOUTH,” as another joked: “if they show Luca suck Gemma’s toes one more time I’m going to file a complaint.”

A third weighed in: “Luca said sucking toes is disgusting now he can’t keep Gemma’s foot out his mouth ffs.”

A fourth said: “gonna need to stop seeing Luca shove Gemma’s toes into his mouth.”

Their bedtime antics come just days after the fishmonger jokingly sucked Gemma’s big toe while they were sitting with their fellow Islanders.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu pointed out Luca’s advances, which he quickly denied with embarrassment.

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Emma Costigan

