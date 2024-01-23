This is the viral treadmill everyone is trying to win on social media

The internet is going crazy for a compact treadmill, which allows you to exercise from the comfort of your home or office.

While there’s a host of walking pads available on the likes of Amazon, the 2-in-1 walking pad from Home Fitness Code has gained the most attention.

Influencer Niamh de Brún launched a competition to give one away over the weekend, which has since gone viral on Instagram.

The video on her post has gained over 2million views, over 14k likes and almost 4k comments.

Dearbhla Toal, otherwise known as Belle Azzure, also launched a competition to give the same treadmill away on Monday night.

Her post has already attracted over 800k views, and almost 7k likes.

The ultra-slim treadmill retails at €299 (with the handrail), but is currently on sale for €249.99 here.

The pad, suitable for walking, jogging, and running, offers speed ranges between 1-10km/h.

It measures at 122 cm x 49 cm x 14 cm, and only weighs 24kg, meaning it can easily be stored away.

The treadmill, equipped with 5-layer non-slip running belt, has excellent shock absorption ability, which can effectively reduce the impact of vibration, thus protecting your knees, joints, and ankles.

Combined with an LCD display, it makes it easy to monitor your exercise data of Time, Speed, Distance, and Calories burned.