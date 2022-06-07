This is how many people tuned into the season premiere of Love Island

Season eight of Love Island premiered on Monday night, and a whopping amount of people tuned in on both ITV and Virgin Media Two.

235k viewers watched the popular dating show on Virgin Media Two, making it the number 1 channel in Ireland yesterday for 15-34s and 25-44s.

3 million people tuned in to watch the show on ITV, with 1.1 million of the audience being aged between 16-34.

The show continues at 9pm tonight, and it will see the 11 singletons get to know each other better in the hopes of finding love.

Check out the first look of tonight’s episode here.

