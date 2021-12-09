These were the most liked tweets on Irish Twitter in 2021

A new study has revealed the top trends on Irish Twitter in 2021.

In a year of lockdowns, the popular social media app kept us more connected than ever, as people tweeted about the biggest TV shows, movies, sporting events, new stories, and more over the past 12 months.

Following his inauguration on January 20th, US President Joe Biden tweeted: “It’s a new day in America.” His tweet, which was liked over 4 million times, was the most liked by Irish Twitter this year.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

The most liked tweet by an Irish account went to @gardainfo’s viral #JerusalemChallenge.

It was retweeted over 9,000 times, liked by over 44,000 people, and quote tweeted over 6,000 times.

We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was the most tweeted about sporting moment of the year.

The most liked Irish sporting post went to Rhys Mcclenaghan following his incredible Olympic journey.

My head is held higher than ever. At this very early stage in my career I can call myself an Olympic finalist. It feels like the beginning of something very special. Thank you for all the support, it does not go unnoticed. Love you all so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NHm2rH7L61 — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) August 1, 2021

Irish Twitter came together to share in @JimmyCarr’s grief at the loss of his friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock – who died in August after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Irish and global Twitter also came together when Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram crashed back in October, when the official Twitter account tweeted: “hello literally everyone.”

Brutal news about Sean Lock today.

I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much. — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) August 18, 2021

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Another viral moment came in February, when @Weetabix suggested enjoying their breakfast favourite with Heinz beans. The resulting thread had us in stitches!

Irish Book Twitter was united in its sadness at hearing of the closing of one of Dublin’s oldest bookshops, @ChaptersBooks, with over 5,000 people liking the tweet.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

Announcement: After 40 years in business @chaptersbooks will close its doors early in 2022. To extend our sincere gratitude to customers old and new, we are hosting a huge clearance sale. 2 for 1 on ALL items, excl Bestsellers. Buy 2 items, get cheapest free. In store only. — Chapters Bookstore Dublin (@chaptersbooks) October 29, 2021

In terms of funny tweets, a video of an Irish dad trying to wish his son in Australia a happy birthday with hilarious results was liked almost 70,000 times, with over 10,000 people retweeting the clip.

@janky_jane started a hilarious thread when she tweeted: “Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in ireland i wore a red beret once in waterford and someone called me super mario.” Over 154,000 people liked the original tweet, and thousands of other people shared their own funny fashion stories. Dad had to record a 20 sec video over Christmas for my brothers 40th as he lives in Oz, it took over 7 minutes because he couldn’t get past the word “Hello” without cracking up, if you need cheering up or just want a good laugh, watch it.🤣 pic.twitter.com/TxfeFnunIg — Paul McDonnell (@paulmcdonnell88) January 7, 2021 Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in ireland i wore a red beret once in waterford and someone called me super mario — lady of sophistication (@janky_jane) August 15, 2021 On a more serious note, #covid19 and #covid19ireland unsurprisingly topped the list as the most used news hashtags on Irish Twitter during 2021. #Micaredress and the struggles of mica-affected homeowners was the second most discussed Irish news story, followed by the tragic disappearance and passing of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe (#noahsarmy) in June. #Leavingcert2021 saw some strong opinions from Irish Twitter users this year and fifth place for the second year in a row saw #brexit continue to dominate the news agenda. In international news, sport dominated the stories and topics on Irish Twitter in 2021. The comings and goings and ups and downs at Manchester United saw #mufc top the list. For the first time, #bitcoin entered the top of the list as one of the most discussed international topics this year, reflecting the global surge in conversations around this theme. And continuing the football theme, #euro2020 and #lfc were the next most discussed hashtags , followed again by #brexit. For the third year in a row #LoveIsland topped the list for the most talked about entertainment moment on Irish Twitter. #Eurovision is always one of the biggest nights of the year on the platform and it came in second on the list. Although the festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic, Irish people shared their #StPatricksDay moments together on Twitter. “he return of #LineOfDuty and AC12 had Irish Twitter gripped, and rounding out the list was Friday night talk show #LateLateShow. During 2021, the five most talked about movies on Irish Twitter were Zack Snyder’s Justice League in top spot, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Suicide Squad (2021), Black Widow and Dune (2021) taking third, fourth and fifth. @KatieTaylor was the most discussed female sports star on Irish Twitter this year, followed by tennis stars @EmmaRaducanu and @ naomiosaka in second and third place, and wrestling stars @SashaBanksWWE and @BeckyLynchWWE in fourth and fifth. @MarcusRashford was the most discussed male sports star for the second year running, followed by Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Manchester United’s @PaulPogba. Coming in fourth place is @Cristiano (Ronaldo), while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp came in fifth. In the world of music, @BTS_twt came in as the most discussed music handle in Ireland. @TaylorSwift13 came in second, @Louis_Tomlinson came in third, followed by another KPop band @ATEEZofficial, while another One Directioner @Harry_Styles took fifth place. Year on Twitter data was collated from January 1 2021 to November 15 2021, unless otherwise stated.