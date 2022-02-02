These are the Love Island stars who are appearing on the new season of Celebrity Ex On The Beach

The new season of Celebrity Ex On The Beach is coming to MTV later this month.

The popular reality show sees a group of singletons move into a villa abroad for a summer of love, but they get a unwelcomed surprise when their exes start showing up to cause some drama.

Love Island stars Megan Barton-Hanson, Kaz Crossley and Mike Boateng are among the stars confirmed for the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nath Henry (@nathanhgshore)

The Only Way Is Essex star James Lock, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, Too Hot To Handle’s Kori Sampson, Drag Race star A’Whora and Married At First Sight Australia’s Drew Bauer and KC Osborne will also be on the show.

MTV said in a statement: ‘This series includes a shocking new twist in the form of the Shack of Secrets, causing havoc among the villa by unveiling new exes and dishing out secret missions when our celebs least expect it.”

The new season of Celebrity Ex On The Beach comes to MTV on Tuesday, February 15th at 10pm.