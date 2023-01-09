The seventh contestant for the 2023 winter series of Love Island has been revealed.

Tanyel Revan, 26, is a hair stylist from North London.

When asked what she will bring to the villa, she replied: “Energy, confidence, I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐘𝐄𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐍 🖤 (@tanyelrevan)

“I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?” Tanyel added.

Her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum, and she explained: “I don’t like pretty boys, they give me the ‘ick’ because they always have a crap personality.”

“Channing Tatum is handsome but not too pretty. He’s manly and he can dance. If a man can dance I’m in love with him straight away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐘𝐄𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐍 🖤 (@tanyelrevan)

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

