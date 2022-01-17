The Masked Singer UK: The Unmaskings So Far

The Masked Singer UK returned to our screens earlier this month, with twelve new celebrities hiding behind costumes.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan judges the show, while Joel Dommett hosts.

We have rounded up all the unmaskings so far. Take a look:

Episode One

Heather Small was unveiled as Chandelier on the first episode of the show.

The thermometer in the clue VT was a nod to Heather’s first band Hot House.

“I know how to chase away the darkness” referred to Heather appearing on The Chase Celebrity Special, and “I would dim my lights” was a clue to Heather hiding her voice whilst growing up.

Heather’s hit song ‘Proud’ was the anthem to the London Olympics, hence the medals in her interview.

Episode Two

On the second episode of the series, Snow Leopard was unmasked as Gloria Hunniford.

The retro director’s cone clue was a nod to the Loose Women panelist’s close connection to silver screen stars.

When Gloria started in radio, she was the only female presenter, hence being described as a “rare and unique creature”.

The “my word is my bond” clue was a reference to Gloria interviewing most of the actors who played James Bond.

The award on Gloria’s costume was a nod to her being awarded an OBE.

Episode Three

On episode three of the show, Lionfish was unmasked as Will Young.

“Cultivating good friendships” was a clue to the singer’s passion for gardening, and the beret on top of the Taxi cab was a hint to Will starring in Cabaret.

The cracked mirror hinted to Will’s role in the Miss Marple episode “The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side”, and the model jet airplane was a nod to his “Switch It On” music video.

“They’ll swear they’ve made a royally big mistake” referred to Will swearing at the Jubilee during a sound check, and “I’m a feminist” made reference to the fact he studied Politics and Women’s Studies at University.

Episode Four

On the latest episode of the show, Bagpipes was unmasked as Australian professional tennis player Pat Cash.

Pat’s played guitar with Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, hence the clue: “I’ve shared the stage with a tumbling rock.”

The mention of the Aussie band AC/DC was a nod to Pat’s love of rock music and the country he’s from, and the clue “Straight talking is my middle name” was a reference to Pat’s blog ‘Straight Talking’.

“Love”, “Grass” and “Ace” were all clues to Pat’s professional tennis career, and the “Guitar Strap became something I’m known for” clue is about the guitar strap Pat wears as a bandana.

“You might know me for havin’ started a tradition” refers to Pat starting the tradition of climbing in the stands when winning at Wimbledon.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny remain in the competition.

Who will be unmasked next?