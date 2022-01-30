Ad
The Masked Singer UK fans are even MORE convinced they know who Robobunny is after latest clue

©Bandicoot TV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The Masked Singer UK fans are even MORE convinced they know who Robobunny is after the latest clue.

The popular ITV show continued on Saturday night, with the remaining masked stars taking to the stage to show off their singing skills.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter during the episode to reveal who they think is behind the wacky costumes, and many think Robobunny is Westlife star Mark Feehily.

Pictures: G. McDonnell / VIPIRELAND.COM

After scanning the QR code on Robobunny’s costume, fans got another clue to their true identity.

It read: “My royal barcode is 200019992003.”

One viewer tweeted: “Thoughts on #MaskedSinger the QR code on the back of robobunny reads MY ROYAL BARCODE IS 200019992003, royal variety 2000-1999 & 2003 the only individual act that stood out was westlife I’m goin with Mark Feehily.”

Another wrote: “So after spending ages trying to scan the bar code on the back of robobunny and getting a royal barcode , tracking it to the royal variety show 1993, 2000 & 2003 I’m confident it is #markfeehily.”

On Saturday night’s show, Doughnuts and Firework were both unmasked in a double elimination.

Legendary footballer Michael Owen was revealed to be Doughnuts, while actress Jamie Winstone was revealed to be Firework.

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have also been unmasked on the show.

©Bandicoot TV

Australian tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes, while Lionfish was former Pop Idol champ Will Young.

Gloria Hunniford was behind the Snow Leopard mask, and singer Heather Small was revealed to be Chandelier in the show’s first episode.

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

