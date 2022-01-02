The Masked Singer UK fans are convinced Mushroom is an Irish star

The third season of The Masked Singer UK kicked off on Saturday night, with six celebrities taking to the stage to sing their hearts out in wacky costumes.

The mystery stars drop clues about their identities before their performances and afterwards, the judges must try to guess who is behind the mask.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

In the season premiere, Mushroom went head-to-head against Robobunny, Doughnuts battled it out with Chandelier, and Lionfish competed against Firework.

The studio audience voted Robobunny, Doughnuts and Lionfish as the winners of their sing-offs, and they went through to next week’s show.

The judges chose to save Lionfish and Firework, meaning Chandelier was sent home from the competition and unmasked on stage.

Soul singer Heather Small, the former lead singer of the band M People, was unveiled as Chandelier.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter during the night to share their guesses for the other five celebs who made it through to next week’s show, and many are convinced Mushroom is an Irish star.

One fan wrote: “Love the masked singer – could mushroom be Angela Scanlan ??? #MaskedSinger”, while another guessed: “Mushroom the masked singer? That Irish accent got me thinking Clodagh McKenna Irish chef on This Morning. #maskedsinger.”

The most popular guess was Irish actress Aisling Bea.

Bagpipes, Panda, Poodle, Rockhopper, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone will perform on tonight’s show, which airs on Virgin Media One and ITV at 7:30pm.

Joel Dommett hosts the show, while Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the judging panel.