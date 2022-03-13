Ad
The best looks from the 2022 BAFTAs

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 2022 BAFTAs airs tonight, with Rebel Wilson hosting the show from Royal Albert Hall in London.

AJ Odudu and Tom Allen co-hosted the red carpet show ahead of the awards ceremony, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks.

Take a look:

Lady Gaga

 

Laura Whitmore

 

Emma Watson

Millie Bobby Brown

 

Daisy Edgar-Jones

 

AJ Odudu 

 

Caitríona Balfe

 

Simone Ashley

 

Rebel Wilson

 

Florence Pugh

Renate Reinsve

 

