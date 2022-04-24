Steal Her Style: Dominique Nugent stuns in pink sequin dress at pal’s wedding

Dominique Nugent looked stunning in a pink sequin dress as she attended a friend’s wedding on Friday.

The Irish influencer shared her OOTD on Instagram, and her followers were swooning over her wedding guest attire.

She accessorised with a pair of bright pink heels, and a matching pink clutch.

Dominique, who wore her blonde hair in loose curls for the occasion, captioned the post: “Wedding ready 💒”

One fan commented: “This dress 😍😍”, while Irish designer Aisling Kavanagh wrote: “You icon!! A barbie doll!! 💞🌸💘”

Dominique’s gorgeous bodycon dress is from River Island, and you can buy it here for €120.

Her heels are from Steve Madden, which you can buy for €99.99 here.