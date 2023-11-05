Spotlight On: TV presenter and social media star James Patrice

While James Patrice is best known for playing glitzy characters on stage and on social media, there’s so much more to the man behind all the sequins and glitter.

The TV presenter, content creator and panto star is Goss.ie’s latest Spotlight On cover star, and in this exclusive interview he opens up about his rise from Snapchat to the small screen, and so much more.

A proud Malahide native, James is one of the most loved personalities in Ireland with over 150k followers on Instagram.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is James Butler, previously revealed his ‘Patrice’ name was inspired by a drag character he created for a fundraiser in college.

When he started out on social media the name ‘James Butler’ was taken, so he decided to brand himself ‘James Patrice’ – and the rest is history.

Having studied Drama and French in Trinity College and completed a presenting course in his early 20s, James was always destined for stardom.

While he landed a few roles after college, including a children’s show on RTÉ called Dig In Diner, it wasn’t until James started blowing up on Snapchat that everything changed for him.

James became known for sharing funny skits on his account, including hilarious videos scaring his beloved mum Fron – whose reactions were downright priceless.

It wasn’t long before he attracted the attention of TV producers at Virgin Media, and started appearing in segments on the likes of Ireland AM and Xposé.

From that, RTÉ asked him to do some social media reporting for them, leading him to land a backstage reporter role on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, which was the “turning point” in his career.

That same year, James signed up to appear on Celebrity Operation Transformation, which attracted a whole new audience to his social media accounts.

Getting recognised more in the streets, James became a fully fledged celebrity in his own right – which has sadly had its downsides.

In this exclusive interview, the 34-year-old opens up like never before about the trolling and homophobic abuse he’s faced since finding fame, and how he deals with it.

James also delves into the “fickle” side of the industry, and admits he has down days where he has to “take to the bed” and shut out the world.

Despite it all, James has “kept her lit”, as he would say, and continued to do what he loves – which is make people laugh.

Through his Malahide Woman character on Instagram, who has become a star in her own right, and his stage roles in the Olympia Panto, I have no doubt that James will be an entertainer for years to come.

Whether he’s hosting his own chat show or attracting the spotlight in a new production, the only way is up for James in his career.

In this candid chat, the TV presenter shares his “ultimate goal” when discussing his hopes for the future, and also reveals why he finds dating in the public eye “horrific”.

Check out our full interview with James below:

James, you have been in the industry a long time now, but some people may not know how you started out. Could you take us back to the beginning and explain how you first started creating content online?

“So I had done drama in college, so I was always into performing and stuff, and then afterwards I was working in retail and was obviously just like not being very creative or whatever. And then I did a presenting course, loved that, really enjoyed it, and I kind of thought ‘God I wouldn’t mind doing a bit of presenting’, because there’s an element of performance in that as well, you know.

“And then I remember I started doing Snapchat, I started doing skits, I was like scaring my mum, I was doing different characters, different personalities and stuff, and that kind of took off and people started to give me a few shoutouts here and there,” James explained.

“And from that then, I remember Ireland AM asked me to come on and do like a blogger kind of style off. So I would go up against a blogger each time and I would style a model to look like a celebrity, and did a few of those, and then RTÉ asked me to do a bit of social media for them. So I remember I did like an Oscars fashion run down on the RTÉ2 Facebook, just for the craic like, and then from that I kind of started to get more bits and more work and I started to do the Rose of Tralee social media reporting for them.

“And then from that I kind of got Dancing With Stars, which was kind of the big thing for me, so I’m still doing that. And then I started doing the Today show as well. So it was all over a number of years kind of thing. I suppose I just kept saying yes to everything, and it kind of went from there I think.”

Were you ever worried about the longevity of a career on social media? Is that why you decided to pursue a career in TV as a more traditional outlet?

“Yeah I think with social media, you kind of don’t know what’s going on with it, it’s so up in the air, but I mean it’s still very much going strong and I think it’s kind of evolved a lot, which is great.

“I suppose I always kind of enjoyed TV and I had done a bit of kids TV as well in early 2015, so I enjoyed it and I knew I was comfortable doing it, so it definitely helped. So I suppose maybe subconsciously I was thinking as well that might be a bit more stable.

“But nowadays, sure, I mean it all kind of goes hand in hand. I think you realise now that you can’t just be one thing anymore. Like years ago it would have been ‘oh, I’m a presenter’ that’s it, or ‘I do this and that’s it’. Nowadays I think you have to be able to do a bit of telly, a bit of online work, and I suppose with the social media as well what’s great is sometimes it could be that a job can involve hosting an event as well, you know, so you’re utilising your skills, I think, across everything,” James said.

“That’s what I kind of would encourage people even nowadays that are doing social media, you have to be kind of available and accessible to do it all, really, and kind of broaden the horizon, because like you said it’s so unpredictable, you don’t know where anything is going.

“But I think social media will be around for a good while, it’s just kind of the evolution of it Like Snapchat was so big when I was starting, now that’s kind of still around but not as much, I suppose, for kind of my age group anyway. I don’t even have the app anymore.

“It’s TikTok now which has kind of replaced Snapchat in a way. But I think social media, I think it’s going to be around for a while. I think so. And it’s all about the evolution of it and moving on with it I think.”

I think it’s funny you mentioned that you kind of have to have several different things on the go. I know Brendan Courtney recently said in an interview that he couldn’t live on his RTÉ salary alone…

“No you couldn’t. There’s no way. You really couldn’t because it’s so sporadic and someone might say ‘Oh, sure you’re on Dancing with the Stars, you do the behind the scenes.’ But that’s only eleven weeks of the year. And same with Panto even.

“So there are all these kind of sporadic jobs, which keeps on your toes is one way of putting it, but I think you have to do literally everything. Do you know what I mean? You have to be a bit of brazzer. Do it all!”

Obviously being a well-known face in Ireland can attract some negative attention, do you experience a lot of trolling online or do you count yourself lucky?

“I think I’m relatively lucky. I don’t get too much direct trolling, I’m very lucky that way. I find that anyone that kind of engages with me wants to engage with my content and is following me because they want to do it. So you’ll get the majority of nice comments, which is great,” James confessed.

“And then I suppose if a video maybe goes a bit viral or does well, it’ll end up being shared and it’ll find its way into an audience that maybe don’t follow you and wouldn’t choose to follow you. So that’s when the negativity comes in, like obviously homophobic comments and ‘the state of your man, who is he? Is this what we’re being subjected to?’

“During the summer I put up a nice photo with my niece. I was dressed up as Malahide Woman, it was around the time of Pride and she had a nice little rainbow dress on, and I put it up and people were saying ‘oh, that’s disgusting, a groomer, predator, this is what the youth of today are being subjected to.’ Look, you just have to kind of know that that person is hopefully a minority, doesn’t know you, they’re a stranger, you don’t know them.

“And then I know there’s obviously lots of forums as well, which I don’t read, but someone did send me… now why they thought they should I don’t know, maybe they thought they were helping me out. But they sent me a screenshot of one of the forums and they were saying how I had lashed the weight on, I was disgraceful, how someone had seen me eating a Supermacs at Heuston station and how I shouldn’t be doing that. And I remember going like ‘what?’ like how someone would take the time to write that I just find shocking, you know what I mean?

“So it is there, but I’m fortunate that I’m not exposed to it too much. But I remember one time there was like this Instagram private message group where you can set up a group and add people to it. And it was a group of young lads, I think they were I don’t know they were all anonymous profiles, but they added me to it, and they were saying ‘Oh Jesus, James, you’d want to lay off the food. One more burger and you’re going to die.’

“I remember, actually, I read it before I went to The Gossies in 2020. I remember reading it and sitting there going ‘Oh my God’, I was distraught by this random Instagram group, and I remember my sister coming into my room, she was going with me to The Gossies, and I told her and she goes ‘James, don’t mind them, feck them, get the gear on there and we’ll go and have a ball.’ And we did in the end. But I suppose it’s all about how you react to it as well.

“And I always say, like I have a thick skin and I’m kind of used to it, but if someone who’s younger than me, like a teenager was looking at that, how bad would they feel? Because they wouldn’t be equipped to deal with it. So thats why I always try and say please, and not just to people you follow, but to your peers and to your friends, think before you write something, think before you say something, because it can be so damaging.”

Do you think it’s gotten worse since you started appearing on TV? Because obviously there’s more eyes on you.

“I would say so. I would say so, yeah, because it could end up someone is flicking and they see me and they go ‘who’s your man?’ And they might find you, they might follow you. But, yeah, I think it kind of goes part and parcel.

“In the same breath, people are so lovely, you know if I’m in Penneys or Marks & Spencers, the amount of people that stop and say ‘oh, we love the Today show, we love watching you, love the craic’. And that’s so nice, and that kind of reinforces why you do what you do and why you enjoy it and why you love having a bit of craic. Because for every eejit that sends you a stupid message, there’s 10 people or 100 people that love it.

“And Irish people generally are great, they love chatting to you, they love having a bit of craic, and I love talking to people as well. So, yeah, you just have to kind of take the few eejits and remember they don’t know you, and you don’t know them.”

You previously opened up about how homophobia is still very present in Ireland and being subject to slurs in the street. How do you deal with that? Would you ever retaliate?

“I suppose as someone who would have bullied growing up, my go to is to ignore it, always to ignore it, because you’re only giving them airtime, you’re only letting them feel like they’ve gotten to you. You know what I mean? But sometimes you would love to turn around and say ‘would you ever go and feck off?’

“But the problem is if you stand up for yourself, are you then going to risk a physical altercation? Is it going to get worse? Is this particular person that has targeted you in that split second in a really bad mood that day? Are they not feeling it? Are they going to go for you? So, unfortunately, as much as you’d love to kind of retaliate, I think for myself and for my own safety, I try and ignore it. I really do,” James said.

“In the same breath, if something’s really bad, I’m going to answer back, definitely. I’m going to say, and similarly, if I see it happening to someone else, I’m totally going to answer back, within reason. I always say, you want to protect yourself, you don’t want to aggravate someone who’s clearly so pissed off that they’ve chosen to insult someone that day.

“So it’s a bit of a mix, I suppose, ultimately yes stand up for yourself, stand up for what’s right. But don’t put yourself in a position for someone else to really hurt you because it’s not worth it. And they’re just a feckin’ eejit really.”

I commend James for being such a shining light in the LGBTQ+ community, and point out how he has become such an inspiration for younger people out there who might be struggling to come out.

I ask if he wouldn’t mind sharing the moment he came out to his own family and friends.

James replied: “Oh, yeah, definitely. I remember I was 20, so I was relatively late I suppose, in some regards, but there’s no time limit on it. But yeah I remember telling my parents, I told my friends first and then I told my parents, and I was so lucky. I was so supported and I still am. My parents and my family were totally behind me, as were my friends, but I understand that it’s not the same for everyone.

“I would get messages from young people saying ‘I’m having a bit of a tough time. I’m not sure what to do.’ And I always say, you know what, tell someone and tell a confidant. It doesn’t have to be a family member, or you can contact a charity like BeLonG To, which is brilliant, they’re amazing. There are outlets there, you just have to kind of find that confidence to say it to someone that you have a bit of trust in.

“But I would get lovely messages from people, sometimes from parents who will message saying, ‘I’m not sure if my child is gay or not, or what should I do?’ And I say well have a bit of patience, have a conversation, I suppose create a space at home where it’s comfortable for them to know that if they are a member of the LGBT community, they can say it. That it’s a positive experience for them.

“So create that kind of safe space at home, you know what I mean? But it isn’t easy for some people. It really isn’t. The homophobia is still there, there’s still a prejudice there. And people say, ‘Why do you have Pride? Well sure you have to have it. You know, to remind people how far we’ve come.”

Now I have to ask about your love life. How do you find dating in the public eye?

“Horrific. I mean, dating is a disaster. It really is. And like I’d be on the apps, well I’m just on Tinder really, and it’s just horrific,” James confessed.

“Sometimes people message saying, ‘Ah that’s not you. That’s not really James’, or I’ve had occasions where I may have matched with someone, and then I’ll message them and say hi, and then I’ll get a DM from their account on Instagram with screenshots of my profile saying, ‘This is a fake, there’s someone on there pretending to be you’. And I’m like no, no, it’s actually me.

“And then sometimes you might match with someone, and they might say to you, ‘Ah there you are, how’s your mam? How’s Malahide Woman?’ And I’m like ‘oh god’. And I suppose, maybe unfortunately I automatically think that they’re looking at my Instagram and they’re thinking ‘oh Jesus, who is this person? Is it a six foot seven drag queen running around in heels all day?’ And I’m like no that’s just a snippet of life, you know what I mean?

“So it’s a bit horrendous, it’s a bit shite, but we motor on, we try and stay positive. A few people have asked why I don’t go on Raya and stuff, but I have yet to embark, so maybe. I’ll be optimistic. I’m not going to drive myself mad looking for it, but if something came along, I’d definitely go for it. Definitely.”

Aside from your career as a TV presenter and social media star, you have also become a fully fledged panto star. You’re playing The Genie in the Olympia Panto this year. Tell us a bit about that.

“Oh I just love it. I really, really do. It’s so much fun. And I suppose it’s a real thrill, having done drama in college, to kind of go a bit full circle and make it back on stage. So yeah Olly, Polly and the Magic Lamp, I will be the Genie this year, so my lamp is ready to be rubbed, for anyone that is wondering,” he laughed.

:It’s such a great show, it’s a great script, it’s a great cast. The Olympia is stunning. It’s such a beautiful theatre. It really, really is, and steeped in so much history and it just is Christmas for me. You know what, I just love it so much because get on so well with the cast and the crew, and your audience is every day and they’re making memories. And for a lot of kids that come to show, it’s their first time going to a theatre and it’s their first memory of theatre, and to know that it’s such a joyous thing for them as someone who loves theatre themselves, I think it’s great and it’s such a privilege to be a part of it.

“And it’s just gas. It really is gas. It’s Aladdin with a twist. There’s a flying carpet, there’s a lot of glitter. A lot of glitter. That’s just me alone, I’ll be washing glitter out of crevices until July!”

I’d imagine the schedule is fairly gruelling?

“So it’s two shows and then sometimes three shows a day, which is mad. It’s like 11am, 3pm, and then 7.30pm some days, so it’s crazy. And we sing live, like there’s no backing tracks, there’s no lip syncing, it’s all there. So if I’m a bit croaky on an 11am show, please just disregard that. Put your fingers in your ears. But yeah, it is intense, but once you get into it it’s a pure adrenaline rush. And when the third show comes, whack a Berocco into you and you’re flying it.

“When the audience gives you that cheer and that applause, you could be on your last breath and you’ll still somehow miraculously keep going. Because it’s that joy and that fun that makes you want to do it,” he explained.

You’re obviously well used to playing characters but your most famous one has to be Malahide Woman. How did Malahide Woman come to be?

“So Malahide Woman was a product of lockdown, definitely. One summer a few years ago, I remember I was walking through Malahide, where I live, and I was wearing all white and I was talking to my Instagram Stories and I said, ‘Jesus the state of me, I’m like a Malahide Woman that plays tennis all the time and doesn’t work.’ And I kind of went from there, and every so often I’d come on as her and talk about the last panini available in Déjà Vu cafe that day, my oat milk flat white…

“And then I kind of expanded her a little bit, and I decided her husband’s name was Declan, her kids were Cian and Isabella, they were equestrian superstars, and it kind of went from there. And I remember one Halloween, I think it was 2019, I dressed up as her because I said I need to put a bit of a visual on this woman,” James said.

“So she wore exclusively taupe and oatmeal colours, and she has a fantastic blonde quaffed blow dry, and she carries her groceries in a Brown Thomas bag that she irons religiously, because keeping up appearance is essential.

“And then during lockdown, pure boredom, I remember my mum was like, ‘James, you enjoy writing, you enjoy performing, you’re not doing it at the moment, so why don’t you do a few skits as her?’ So I kind of started writing a few little bits and she kind of went from there, and before I knew it she grew her wardrobe. I think she has a bigger wardrobe than me now, and she kind of gets booked now more than me for jobs.

“So if there’s a hosting gig or if there’s an Instagram campaign, it’s Malahide Woman getting it more. So yeah, she’s on the up, so she is.”

And you said you’ve started hosting events as Malahide Woman, do you have any plans to bring Malahide Woman to the small screen with a TV show?

“I have definitely chatted about it. I’ve approached some people, some companies, about maybe doing something with Malahide Woman, and there is an interest there.

“It’s just a case of, like, it’s so hard to get anything made nowadays with budget cuts and everything, it can be tough, but there’s definitely an idea there and conversations have been had.

“So maybe in 2024, Malahide Woman could appear somewhere, you never know, but she definitely will be doing more bits for Pride and stuff next year. The last few years she’s done fundraisers and that so there’s a show in her there, whether it’s on the telly or on the stage, we shall see, but things have been written, so she will be treading the boards more in 2024, definitely.”

Speaking of TV shows, I know people love following your family on social media. Would you ever consider a show like Keeping Up With The Butlers?

“I mean, you never know. I did Operation Transformation a few years ago, so the cameras were in the house the whole time, and look never say ever. I was asked to do the Celebrity Pulling With My Parents, and I didn’t do it in the end because the thought of my parents watching me on a date made me physically sick, so I abstained from that because I just couldn’t do it. I really couldn’t do it,” James revealed.

“In the end it was clashing with other things. So, thankfully, no one had to be subjected to watching me attempt to flirt with someone while my parents watched with headphones on. But never say never. If it was the right thing and it wasn’t going to be up our holes performing rectal exams on the camera 24/7, why not?”

And do you think Fron and Jim would be up for it?

“I think so. But my dad is perpetually quiet. He is great for helping out with the skits and stuff, but if you were to watch them back, he never says anything because my dad is always like, ‘James, I’ll do whatever, I’ll stand there, just please don’t give me a line to say because I’ll make a bollocks of it’.

“But I’m sure if it was the right thing, sure they’d have no choice, they’d be forced into it. They would be bullied, you know, as it should be,” he joked.

I know you’ve dabbled in reality TV before appearing on Celebrity Operation Transformation. Would you like to do more TV work like that?

“Yeah, because especially something like that, I think when there’s a purpose behind something, that’s great. So the likes of Operation Transformation or even Dancing with the Stars, where you’re going on it to maybe better yourself or to learn a new skill, I think it’s great fun. I think people love seeing those things where you’re a bit exposed and they can get to know you more. I think those shows, yeah, I’d go for anything, definitely.”

Would you ever consider going on a show like Big Brother now that its back?

“I would love to do it, but I snore, and I know that’s why I’m single. So I know that I would end up being assaulted by one of the housemates, I think, for keeping them awake at night,” James laughed.

“So maybe I could get a good old nasal strip, then I’d be able to do it. But it’s a huge endeavour really, so I don’t know, I’m not sure if I’d be comfortable with people watching you sleep and looking like s**t. What if they took away my hairspray? I’d be fecked.

Before we started our interview, I noted that me and James first met about eight years ago, and started out in the industry around the same time.

As his profile continued to rise over the years, he has remained one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the industry.

While James is ‘one of the good ones’, there are plenty that have let fame and social media attention get to their head.

I ask James is he’s seen the fickle side of the industry, from fake friendships to bad attitudes behind the scenes.

He replied: “Yeah, it’s definitely around, it is definitely there. I think it can go to people’s heads sometimes. I love seeing people do well, I love seeing people have success, because I know myself how tough it is to try and get a gig and keep a gig. So I love seeing people thrive, especially in Ireland, because Ireland is so small there’s feck all opportunities here compared to the likes of the UK and that. So when someone’s doing well, it’s fantastic.

“But I think it can go to some people’s heads sometimes and they have to remember that it is Ireland, it is so small, especially in the likes of maybe TV or anything performative like that, it is so fickle. Anything like creative or artistic in the arts like that is so fickle and nothing is guaranteed.

“So I think always be sound to people, and always remember who you’re friends with and remember who has supported you and that. But sometimes, unfortunately, you do see some people and they can forget, I think. I think Irish people love reminding people if they’ve forgotten. We love to bring people down a peg or two,” James said.

“But no I have seen it sometimes, unfortunately, but you know what, that’s the way people are. Let them off, you know what I mean? It’s no skin off my nose. Once you kind of stay true to who you are, and once you remember how far you’ve come and how you got there, that’s the important thing. There can be a few knobs around, but sure, you let them off, don’t you?

“We won’t name names, we won’t name names… But Ireland is so small and word spreads, and I just don’t have time to be rude to anyone because, particularly in a work environment, everyone’s there with the same goal, with the same product, and whether it’s on a TV shoot, whether it’s on a campaign shoot or something, or if you’re hosting an event or whatever, don’t create negative vibes.

“You know what I mean? It’s all about the good vibes. I think having that warm atmosphere is very important because it’s only going to lift you up more as well.”

And you’ve landed some huge opportunities since finding fame on social media. What’s the highlight of your career to date?

“Ooh, I would say, I think Dancing with the Stars is huge. I just love it so much, it’s such a great show and I’ve been there since the start. I will cling on [to that show] for dear life if I have to, I’ll put Malahide Woman’s nails on and cling in, I’m going nowhere, so that I love. And it’s such a great production team, such a great show and people love it, people really do love it and it’s such a lovely, warm show to be part of.

“And I say panto as well, because as I said earlier, it is that kind of as someone who has done drama at a young age, it’s great to know that you have an actual theatre gig for a set number of weeks every Christmas. It’s amazing, you know what I mean?

“And it can give you the confidence then to pursue other things, like Malahide Woman doing stage shows with her and stuff as well. So I think they’re my highlights, definitely. And of course, speaking to Goss.ie and being their digital cover is a true highlight, I must say.

And going back to Dancing with the Stars, do you kind of see that as the turning point in your career?

“I think so, yeah. It certainly helped me learn a lot because you’re thinking on your feet the whole time, you know what I mean? So we do the post show on social media live on the dance floor the second the camera stops rolling.

“So you’re getting people who may have been eliminated, you’re getting people who have had a bad night, they may have fecked up a dance, they may have gotten a really bad score from the judges, they might be having a bad personal week, and you could get tears, people swear all the time… So you are thinking on your feet for those 15-20 minutes. So I’ve learned loads doing it that way.”

I’m sure you were delighted when it was confirmed that she show is coming back next year, as I know there was doubts about it…

“I know, and that’s kind of way it goes. Like I always say, anyone that’s gotten a show on telly, fair play to you, that’s amazing because it’s so hard nowadays and I hate even seeing if someone says ‘oh, this show has been axed after three seasons’. I’m like, that was on air for three seasons? Fair play!

“Because it’s such a fickle landscape. I think anything getting on the air deserves a medal. I think it’s brilliant. And then for the likes of Dancing, this is its 7th year now, and that’s whopper. So if it was to go next year, I think it would still be a triumph. It really, really would. So, yeah, I think it’s so good that Dancing is coming back but if it was to go next year, you know what, it’s still a huge success, I think.”

And so going back to your highlights, do you have any low lights?

“I mean, there’s always a lot of no’s. There’s many a TV thing that I would have gone for and you won’t even get a reply, you know what I mean? But I think that those lows, you just have to kind of accept them and roll with them. I’m a firm believer, as cliché as it is, that what’s for you won’t pass you, and things do happen for a reason.

“It has happened before where I haven’t gotten one thing, but then I think ‘Jesus, if I hadn’t done that, I probably wouldn’t have done this’, you know what I mean?”

You seem to be on such a great path in terms of your career. You have your TV presenting gigs, you have panto and then you’re still doing your social media bits. So what’s kind of next for you? Do you have an ultimate goal?

“The ultimate goal, I think, earn a few bob and enjoy what you’re doing while you earn the few bob, definitely. But the ultimate goal would definitely be more TV work, more hosting work on television.

“I’d love to eventually host my own show, whether it be a chat show or a sketch show or a comedy show, that would be the dream. And a bit of radio as well. I started filling in there for Brian Dowling a bit on 98FM when he was busy during the summer, and I really enjoyed it. So I think a bit more radio would be fab.

“I try not to panic too much about going ‘what’s next? Where is this going?’ Or if I’m looking at other people and they’re doing this and they’re doing that, just let them, they’re meant to be doing that, they can do that.

“So I kind of try and stay positive, try and be open to things and roll with it. One of my favourite songs to sing is Proud Mary and she says ‘Roll, keep rolling’. So that’s what I do, keep rolling.”

And what advice do you wish you could give your younger self looking back?

“Oh, I would say to my younger self, don’t be worrying about things, it’s going to be fine.

“And stop getting a bowl cut until you’re 16,” James joked, before adding: “And yeah don’t stress about it, it’ll be grand, keep her lit, keep going, and be as gay as you want to because no one cares.”

Like I said before I’ve known you for such a long time and every time I see you, you always seem to be so positive, have you always been like that?

“Yeah, I think I’m generally an upbeat person, I try to be. I think my family has always been that way as well so it’s kind of stuck with me, but I definitely get low days as well. I call them ‘take to the bed days’.

“Where you’re kind of going ‘oh, this is s***e, I’m not doing the job I want, I’m single. I’m still living at home’ And you know what? You have to feel those things I think. And if you want to take to the bed for a while, do it! Go for it, feel it, but know that it’s just a fleeting moment. Feel it, let it go, then head out, go to Penneys, get a flat white and feel fab again,” he said.

“But I think it’s important to have those days and feel those days but ultimately I do try and maintain a bit of positivity because life is too short to be fuming and to be rotted, and perspective is a great thing. Try and rationalise things and realise that life ain’t too bad, it could be a lot worse.”

And we always ask everyone this, but what’s left on your bucket list? I know professionally you’d love to kind of have your own TV show, but is there anything personal you’d like to achieve?

“I think my bucket list at the moment would be definitely eventually getting my own place. Absolutely. I’m fervently trying to save and be somewhat astute, but freelance in the media doesn’t exactly scream mortgage approval! But I’m definitely working towards that, absolutely.

“And eventually, an aul husband wouldn’t be too bad either. And in the future, I’d definitely love to have a family when the time comes. So, yes, we will stay positive. We’ll hope for those things. And if they happen, fantastic. And if they don’t, well, maybe they’re not meant to.

“I hope they will. If any gay men are reading Goss.ie, I’m sure many do, I’m available, and I may snore, but I can get you earplugs,” he joked.

Ok so this is my final question. Where do you hope to see yourself five years from now?

“Five years from now? I hope to see myself, I suppose, working and working it. Yeah, I think working and working it. In every aspect of life.”