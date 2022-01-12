Simon Cowell is engaged to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell is engaged!

The music mogul proposed to his longtime love Lauren Silverman on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where they first met.

A source told PEOPLE: “They are both super happy. They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

According to the publication, Simon popped the question on the beach during a family holiday.

The couple’s 7-year-old son Eric, who they welcomed in 2014, and Lauren’s eldest son Adam were also present.

Simon, 62, and Lauren, 44, have been dating since 2004.

Simon’s reps confirmed the engagement news to PEOPLE.